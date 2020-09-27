Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Construction activities are taking place around the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open during construction. Riverside Drive, south of Hale Avenue, is closed. The Riverfront Trail, south of Hale Avenue, remains open. Expect small detours around construction activities through September.
n 2020 Waterline Replacement Projects: Work is on Elm Avenue from North 18th Street to North 23rd Street. Elm Avenue closed to through traffic. Resident access is provided. Anticipated completion is late September.
Work is on 12th Street and 13th Street from Ute Avenue to Pitkin Avenue. 12th Street and 13th Street are closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion is mid-October.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n North Avenue Gas Line Replacement Project Phase 2, from 28 Road to 293/4 Road, Xcel Energy: Work hours are 8 p.m.–8 a.m. Sunday–Thursday. Expect lane closures and delays. An alternate route is advised.
n Gas Line Relocation Project, Xcel Energy: Eastbound Colorado Highway 340/Broadway will be reduced to one lane from the Colorado Bridge to West Avenue from 9 a.m. –4 p.m. Expect traffic delays.
n Waterline Construction, 181/2 Road and L Road, Ute Water: L Road will be closed to through traffic from 18 Road to 181/2 Road. Through traffic should use K 4/10 Road. Anticipated completion is midweek.