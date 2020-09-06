Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Construction activities are taking place around the bicycle playground, and access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open during construction. No vehicle access is allowed on Riverside Drive, south of Hale Avenue. The Riverfront Trail, south of Hale Avenue is open. Expect small detours around construction activities through September.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n North Avenue Gas Line Replacement Project Phase 2, from 28 Road to 291/4 Road, CDOT: Work hours are 8 p.m.–8 a.m. Sunday–Thursday. Expect lane closures and delays. An alternate route is advised.
n Gas Line Relocation Project, Xcel Energy: White Avenue is closed from Rice Street to First Street. Night work takes place from 7 p.m.–7 a.m. on First Street and involves lane closures from Grand Avenue to White Avenue. There is a westbound lane closure from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. on Colorado Highway 340 at the Colorado River bridge. Business access is provided. An alternate route is advised.