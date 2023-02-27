The 5th Annual Meeker Mustang Makeover is seeking trainers to test their skills working with wild horses that have been removed the Piceance-East Douglas herd in Rio Blanco County.
Twenty-five trainers are being sought to compete over 120 days to gentle unbroken horses in time for the competition, to be held on Aug. 26. The competition will be followed by an online auction to adopt out the horses.
Last year, 20 trainers from across the state competed, displaying horses that went from never being touched by humans to ones that could move cows, handle an obstacle course and show off their paces in front of a crowd at the Meeker Rodeo Fairgrounds, according to a news release.
Trainers receive half of the proceeds from the sale of their horse. They’re also eligible for prize money, scholarship funds and Bureau of Land Management incentive money related to wild horses.
Last year the BLM removed hundreds of horses from the Piceance-East Douglas herd, saying the population was too high for its range. It worked with the Piceance Mustangs nonprofit group to hold an adoption event for some of the horses late last year in Mesa County.
The Meeker Mustang Makeover provides clinics to help competitors through the training process, but applicants should have horse experience. Competitors will have the opportunity to attend two free clinics provided by Steve Mantle, who long has worked with the BLM to train wild horses for adoption.
The competition has a youth division with yearlings in hand (halter) for kids ages 10 to 17, and a saddle competition with 3-year-old mustangs for those aged 15 and up.
Competitors will pick up horses in Meeker on April 29.