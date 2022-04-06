Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association is proposing closing a small, 35-year-old natural-gas-fired power plant this year.
Tri-State, a wholesale power supply cooperative, has filed an application with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to close its 85-megawatt Rifle Station plant by around Oct. 6, if the PUC approves the closure.
Tri-State says the plant runs infrequently, Tri-State currently has sufficient and lower-cost resources to serve its members’ power requirements, and significant investments would be required soon to continue operating the facility.
Four people work there. According to written testimony provided to PUC by Barry Ingold, Tri-State’s senior vice president for generation, two of the employees are retirement-eligible, and it is offering severance packages to all four employees, and will explore job opportunities for the two employees not eligible to retire.
Tri-State’s board of directors also has approved a donation of $50,000 for local economic development to the Rifle Regional Economic Development Corp. as part of its closure proposal.
According to Ingold’s testimony, the power plant was built with used equipment in 1987 as a cogeneration plant that besides generating power provided heat to adjoining greenhouses. The greenhouses ended operation in 2002, and Tri-State bought the power plant that year for $9.36 million.
Ingold said that the plant’s output last year represented less than a half-percent of Tri-State’s total system generation.
The gas supply to the plant originally was built to feed gas from a well field gathering pipeline, but that field is no longer in service, and Questar Pipeline Co. now has to backhaul gas through the gathering pipeline from its processing facility to supply the plant, according to Ingold’s written testimony. Tri-State receives an interruptible gas supply from Questar, he said.
The plant also has a state permit to discharge wastewater to a tributary of a nearby creek, but has exceeded whole effluent toxicity limits contained in the permit over the last two years. It faces estimated capital costs of $2 million to rectify that problem under one alternative, or $14 million under another alternative if the first isn’t feasible.
Also, its combustion turbine rotors likely need to be replaced soon due to their age, at a potential total cost of as much as $9 million. If the plant’s retirement is approved, Tri-State plans to decommission and dismantle the facility and sell what plant assets it can, as well as the 15.2 acres the plant sits on.
“The decision to retire Rifle Station comes as we transition to cleaner resources and reduce our wholesale rates,” Tri-State CEO Duane Highley said in a news release. “We appreciate our Rifle employees’ commitment and service through the years, and will be working with them to ease the impact of this transition.”