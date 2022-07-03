Glenwood Springs resident Shmuel Dimentstein spent his last hours on Earth actually above Earth, doing something he loved and excelled at — flying a glider.
Unfortunately, his flight on June 9 ended with tricky wind conditions for even an expert pilot, and he crashed and died at the Rifle Garfield County Airport.
A recently issued preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board describes how Dimentstein, 73, left the airport about noon that day, flying generally west for about 160 miles before turning around. At 5:12 p.m. he started to head to the airport from a point about 45 miles north of it.
At 5:35 p.m., about two miles west of the airport, he began a left turn to get into a downwind traffic pattern to position himself for final descent to Runway 26 at the airport.
That’s when things began going wrong. The glider started descending rapidly, at a rate the safety board says was in excess of 1,600 feet per minute during the last 47 seconds shortly before the 5:38 p.m. crash.
In a radio communication during that descent, Dimentstein called out, “heavy sink going for left downwind two six,” according to the report.
“It was caught in a downdraft,” Airport Director Brian Condie said of the plane. “... Heavy sink is heavy downdraft.”
Condie said Dimentstein was trying to alert any other pilots who might be in the area of the airport to his glider’s situation as he tried to get in position to land on the runway. In such a situation, those piloting powered planes would get out of the way, Condie said.
Condie, who knew Dimentstein from his many glider flights at the airport, thinks he could have handled the downdraft alone. But the safety board report also notes something else, detected in video surveillance that captured the accident.
“About the time the glider is descending, a dust cloud appears in the background traveling in the same direction as the glider, consistent with a strong tailwind,” it notes.
Online discussion about the incident within the glider community can be found at https://chessintheair.com/invisible-microburst-kills-expert-glider-pilot/ and https://groups.google.com/g/rec.aviation.soaring/c/INDTCuo_j3k?pli=1.
The discussions, which include observations from another glider pilot who was one of four who flew out of Rifle that day and had regrouped to land late that afternoon, indicated that Dimentstein’s glider had stalled after the tailwind hit.
The National Transportation Safety Board says the glider’s left wing was low just before the glider hit the ground, and the aircraft was destroyed.
Gliders point to a wind gust of 43 mph recorded at the airport about a minute or so after the crash. One of them noted the time discrepancy could arise from distance between the wind recording station at the airport and the airplane when the gust hit it.
Condie said the plane crashed on airport property, about 300 yards from the runway’s end, before getting lined up with the runway for landing.
The brief, preliminary report doesn’t draw conclusions about the cause. It will issue a final report later. Condie thinks it was the combination of the downdraft and tailwind happening at once that caused Dimentstein to crash.
“The downdraft he was handling, and then he got hit with the tailwind and that was it. He couldn’t overcome both in a matter of seconds,” Condie said.
Dimentstein’s glider had a motor used to take off under its own power, Condie said. He said it folded into the back of the plane during flight and could have been deployed to get out of the tailwind if Dimentstein had enough altitude, but the downdraft forced him too low to have time for that.
Condie said Dimentstein “was a very experienced pilot.” The soaring community honored him for having the most soaring hours from a single airport over a 12-month period for 311 hours he flew from Rifle from Sept. 19, 2019, to Sept 18, 2020, Condie said.
Dimentstein’s online memorial service can be found on YouTube, and includes speakers who told of him serving in the Israeli Air Force, then taking up gliding and flying.
After moving to the United States, he got his commercial pilot license and flew large planes, and he also was a gliding instructor.
Condie said glider pilots frequently check the weather while in flight, as they’re always looking for the next thermal lift to increase altitude, something Condie noted that Dimentstein successfully did for more than five hours on June 9.
Condie said the weather that day had been good at the airport and he’s not aware of any gust of wind until late that afternoon, as some storm conditions were starting to develop.
“They (the glider pilots) weren’t anticipating it because that was the first one for the evening, that’s my recollection of it — the first notice that you were going to have winds and downdrafts,” he said.
The safety board noted that the surveillance video shows virga forming in the clouds above the airport about 12 minutes after the accident.
Virga is associated with storm activity, consisting of moisture that falls but doesn’t reach the ground.
Condie called Dimentstein’s death “sad, for sure.”
“He was (flying) here for years,” Condie said. “Everybody liked him. He was very well-respected.”