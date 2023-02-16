In a photo from June 2022, a wild horse grazes near Meeker, in the area where the Bureau of Land Management captured and removed 867 horses. The wild horses will be put up for adoption in November in Fruita.
The Bureau of Land Management is investing $625,000 in the Sand Wash Basin Herd Management Area west of Craig to better manage the number of wild horses there through the use of fertility controls and small-scale removals of excess animals using bait traps.
Meanwhile, the agency's White River Field Office in Meeker is working on getting a better population estimate for the size of the Piceance-East Douglas herd in Rio Blanco County after last year's major roundup and removal effort. BLM officials believe the horse numbers there are still several hundred above their management goals.
The agency considers the appropriate management level for the Sand Wash herd to be 163 to 363 horses. In 2021, the BLM gathered and removed 684 horses to bring the herd within that range, but the population is now estimated to exceed that range again. Agency spokesman Steven Hall said he doesn't think the agency has a new census number for the herd for this year but the herd is probably 100 to 200 horses above the high end of the appropriate level.
The agency says the high number of horses in the 158,000-acre area over the years led to overgrazing and a steeper decline in greater sage-grouse numbers than in similar areas in northwest Colorado.
Its goal there is to reduce the need for large-scale roundups, which it calls gathers, in part by establishing fixed bait and trap sites to gather and remove animals in small numbers. Hall said the horses will be able to become more acclimated to fixed sites, which should allow for more successful efforts to trap and remove some horses.
Another prong of the BLM's efforts at Sand Wash involves increasing, with the help of partners, the use of fertility control darting to try to keep down horse numbers. Hall said wild horse populations, if left unchecked, can double in four or five years.
The BLM investment also will support local partners in building and maintaining fences, documenting range conditions and building and repairing water storage systems.
Last year, the BLM conducted its largest-ever horse gather in the state, focused on the Piceance-East Douglas herd southeast of Rangely and west/southwest of Meeker. It estimated that the herd's size had reached nearly 1,400 animals as of last year, in a 190,000-acre herd management area where it has set an appropriate management level of 135-235 horses.
The BLM rounded up 867 animals in last year's operation and shipped 761 of them to a holding facility in Utah. A few dozen were adopted out in November when the Piceance Mustangs nonprofit group and the BLM held an adoption event in Mesa County.
Bill Mills, manager of the White River Field Office, said his office put in a request with the agency to do another gather/removal, but it doesn't look like it is going to be approved in the foreseeable future. The office likewise hasn't been approved for funding for an aerial-based census that it had hoped to conduct last month or this month, when horses are easier to spot on snow-covered range.
The field office this spring will try to do work on coming up with a population estimate, while still continuing to seek approval for a census operation, Mills said. He said the goal is for the office to be able to put together a gather request based on more accurate population numbers, he said.
Mills understands why the office's requests this year related to the Piceance-East Douglas herd weren't approved, noting that the BLM has four horse herd management areas in the state.
"They have to decide what they want done where, and what the priority is, and we made everybody take second seat last year. Now it's our turn," he said.
The BLM last year issued a $559,000 contract to have a company use a helicopter to round up horses from the air in the Piceance-East Douglas operation. It also first gathered 18 horses in the operation using a bait-trap operation.
Mills said that for anything above about 100 horses, it's more economical to employ the helicopter-based, "drive-trap" method than the labor-intensive bait-trap approach.
Still, he's hesitant to say another drive-trap approach is needed for the Piceance-East Douglas herd, especially before he has better population numbers.
"If we could be successful with a bait trap then that might be a really good option," he said.
He said his office is in the planning stages for setting up a semi-permanent trap site.
Mills said local BLM officials also are trying to be as proactive as possible in limiting growth of the herd by employing fertility-control efforts. Either this week or next it plans to use its wildland firefighters and volunteers "to get a whole bunch of darting completed," he said.