Meeker Horse Roundup

LUCAS TURNER/Rio Blanco Herald Times

In a photo from June 2022, a wild horse grazes near Meeker, in the area where the Bureau of Land Management captured and removed 867 horses. The wild horses will be put up for adoption in November in Fruita.

 LUCAS TURNER Rio Blanco Herald Times

The Bureau of Land Management is investing $625,000 in the Sand Wash Basin Herd Management Area west of Craig to better manage the number of wild horses there through the use of fertility controls and small-scale removals of excess animals using bait traps.

Meanwhile, the agency's White River Field Office in Meeker is working on getting a better population estimate for the size of the Piceance-East Douglas herd in Rio Blanco County after last year's major roundup and removal effort. BLM officials believe the horse numbers there are still several hundred above their management goals.