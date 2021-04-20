Rocky Mountain Health Plans, a UnitedHealth Group company, donated $30 million Tuesday to help increase access to health care and support Western Slope communities.
The donation, which Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser helped secure, includes a $25 million contribution to the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation to fund STEM education for young women and people of color, along with a slew of other programs.
An additional $5 million is being given to support several other nonprofit groups that provide mental health support and opportunities for youth.
