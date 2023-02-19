Meeker sheep rancher Anthony Theos talked with pride about his operations, which include selling lamb meat to Whole Foods, during a recent Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting in Rifle, and then directly addressed the meeting’s topic.
That topic was the agency’s draft plan to reintroduce and manage wolves in the state. After voicing general support for it, and a proposed federal Fish and Wildlife Service rule that would help facilitate it, he interjected a personal note.
“It’s hard not to get emotional about this deal because you know, here we are. We’re 10 months away from the (wolf) release date. You know, it’s been a lot of sleepless nights, but it just keeps going and here we are.”
No matter where Coloradans stand on the issue of wolves, they all face the same certainty: No later than the end of this year, Parks and Wildlife is required by law to begin releasing gray wolves into the state. “This deal” of Colorado having a restored wolf population is about to get real.
As that deadline looms, and as the agency prepares to meet it, it’s an opportune time to step back and look at where things stand in terms of planning for reintroduction, how it got to this point, and what are some of the big issues that have emerged as Parks and Wildlife has held multiple meetings and heard copious public comment on its draft plan.
THE PATH TO TODAY
Parks and Wildlife is working to begin reintroducing wolves in western Colorado by year’s end because it is required to do so by Proposition 114, which state voters narrowly approved in 2020. The agency put together advisory groups involving stakeholders and technical aspects and after numerous meetings, it considered their recommendations and released a draft wolf restoration and management in December.
The plan provides for things such as compensation to ranchers for livestock lost to wolves, use of nonlethal measures for minimizing conflicts between wolves and livestock, and lethal control of wolves under certain circumstances.
The plan envisions releasing a total of about 30 to 50 wolves in Colorado over three to five years, with the releases in the first year occurring somewhere in the Glenwood Springs/Aspen/Vail area.
A few gray wolves are currently in the state already, and the species currently is listed as endangered by the state. Under the draft plan, the wolf would no longer be considered by the state to be endangered or threatened once at least 150 wolves are counted in the state over two successive years, or once the population reaches 200 animals.
The gray wolf also is federally listed as endangered in Colorado. For that reason, Parks and Wildlife asked the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to propose a special rule that would provide for some flexibility in management of gray wolves in the state under the Endangered Species Act.
This week, the Fish and Wildlife Service released a proposed “10(j)” rule to establish an experimental population of gray wolves in Colorado as can be done under section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act.
Under the proposal, wolves would be listed federally as threatened rather than endangered in the state, and killing of wolves would be allowed in instances such as those involving depredation of livestock.
The federal agency says in its draft environmental impact statement that if the rule isn’t adopted, an estimated 83 cattle and 31 sheep statewide and 26 cattle and 13 sheep in 21 “focal counties” would be killed or injured each year, assuming a statewide population of 200 wolves.
Those 21 counties are mostly in western Colorado and include Mesa County.
The Fish and Wildlife Service estimated that those livestock deaths and injuries could result in estimated direct and indirect losses for ranchers of $229,419.91 statewide and $98,399.92 in the 21 focal counties annually.
While some livestock losses would occur even with lethal control provisions allowed, Parks and Wildlife wants that option to help address concerns from ranchers about wolf reintroduction. Some ranchers consider it imperative to have the federal experimental-population rule in place before wolves start to be released by year’s end, and the Fish and Wildlife Service is trying to meet that deadline. But some conservation groups oppose the proposed federal rule, including the Western Watersheds Project and Project Coyote, which addressed it in a news release this week.
“Colorado could be the model for enlightened, effective and ethical coexistence but not with a non-essential, experimental designation that allows for liberalized slaughter. Wolves are essential and so is their protection from anthropogenic mortality,” Michelle L. Lute, carnivore conservation director for Project Coyote, said in the release.
The Fish and Wildlife Service also has put forward another alternative, not its preferred one, under which, if an existing population is documented in Colorado before the 10(j) rule is finalized, that population where it is found would continue to receive heightened protections as an endangered species. Its analysis focuses on Jackson and western Larimer counties. Some wolves have established themselves naturally in that area, but the Fish and Wildlife Service says the current numbers don’t meet its wolf-population definition of “at least two breeding pairs of wild wolves successfully raising at least two young each year (until Dec. 31 of the year of their birth), for two consecutive years.”
Under that alternative, an experimental population boundary would be established for the remainder of the state that would be separate geographically from any existing population.
THE PATH FROM HERE
The Fish and Wildlife Service plans to hold meetings on its proposed rule, including one at the Grand Junction Convention Center on March 14 at 5:30 p.m. Others are planned that week in Craig and Walden, and a virtual meeting will be held on March 22. More information on the federal proposal may be found at https://www.fws.gov/coloradowolf.
The Parks and Wildlife Commission has held several public meetings on its draft plan, and will be continuing to consider the draft at additional meetings in coming weeks and months. It plans to give final approval to its wolf plan at its May 3-4 meeting in Glenwood Springs.
Following is a look at some big issues that have been coming up as the commission reviews its draft plan:
LIVESTOCK COMPENSATION
The draft plan calls for 100% fair market value compensation up to $8,000 per animal for loss of livestock and guard/herding animals.
But ranchers and some Parks and Wildlife commissioners said that’s not enough because animals can cost much more than that.
At its Rifle meeting earlier this month, commissioners provided direction to agency staff that they would like to see maximum per-animal compensation be set at $15,000. They also indicated that any wolf-related veterinary costs incurred for an attacked animal before its death shouldn’t be counted toward the per-animal cap. As a result, a livestock owner could be reimbursed vet costs in addition to the compensation for an animal ultimately dying, so that total compensation can be as much as $30,000 per animal for its loss and associated vet care.
The commission’s direction came even amidst concern among some commissioners and members of the public about where funding will come to pay for the wolf plan. Dan Gibbs, executive director of the state Department of Natural Resources, has noted that the Legislature already has approved wolf-related funding, and said that the wolf program funding will have to go through annual approval by the Legislature, which is normal.
Gary Skiba, a wildlife biologist who is retired from what was then the Colorado Division of Wildlife and served on the wolf Stakeholders Advisory Group, said in an interview this week that it’s not a big deal to him if up to $30,000 in compensation is made available per animal lost.
Such a high payment is “not going to happen very often, if ever,” he said.
He thinks it’s important to focus on what’s needed in terms of non-lethal deterrence measures to prevent wolf-livestock conflicts. These can include things such as guard animals, scare devices and electrified fencing with flagging. Skiba said that in an ideal world there would be no cows or sheep killed by wolves, and no wolves being killed for attacking them.
“We probably won’t get there but we need to get as close as possible,” he said.
‘PHASE 4’ FEARS
A concern for many wolf reintroduction advocates is the draft plan’s mention of a possible “Phase 4” in the recovery of wolves in the state, following earlier phases in which wolves move from endangered in the state, to threatened, and then to a nongame species. The fourth phase discusses the potential of them someday being designated a game species, meaning they could be hunted.
Proposition 114 includes language defining gray wolves as a nongame species, and wolf-reintroduction advocates say voters were clear, in approving that language, that they don’t want wolves hunted.
Commissioner Jay Tutchton said during the Rifle meeting that the Phase 4 language “is a pretty big wedge” for a lot of people who voted for Proposition 114.
Said Commissioner Dallas May, “Words have meaning, and ‘nongame species’ is in the statute.”
Some commissioners and members of the public have spoken in favor of the draft language referring to the possibility of hunting eventually be allowed as a last step in managing the species in Colorado.
Commissioner Marie Haskett said in Rifle that the wolf measure was sold to the public as reintroduction, and once reintroduction is complete, wolves are recovered in the state. She said all wildlife have to have adaptive management plans, and the Phase 4 language just gives direction that down the road the agency can look at game-species classification.
Tutchton, an attorney, believes that because Proposition 114 was a statutory measure, the commission couldn’t change the wolf to a game species on its own, and whether to do that would be up to the state Legislature.
Commissioner Betsy Blecha countered during the Rifle discussion, “It’s my understanding that as the commission, that we are in charge of wildlife in the state of Colorado, not the General Assembly.”
Jake Matter, a state assistant attorney general, told the commissioners he never has counseled a client “to make an admission that they can’t do something.” He suggested the Phase 4 language include wording saying the commission takes no position on whether it has authority to move forward on that phase.
Agency staff are working to bring revised Phase 4 language back to the commission for review, based on the commissioner feedback that has been provided.
HOW MANY WOLVES, AND WHERE?
Debate continues over the draft plan as it pertains to wolf numbers, and how geographically distributed the animals should be. Some conservation groups say at least 750 wolves are needed for a self-sustaining population.
“The draft plan is insufficient to recover a self-sustaining population of gray wolves as directed” by Proposition 114, Delia Malone, wildlife chair of the Sierra Club Rocky Mountain Chapter, told the commission in Rifle.
Eric Odell, species conservation program manager for Parks and Wildlife, has told commissioners that the agency hasn’t done a population viability analysis for wolves, but Oregon already has done the same thing, which involves reviewing literature and running models. Its literature-based analysis involved 85 animals, and showed a very low probability of that population going extinct or not meeting a conservation threshold, he said.
When Oregon did more analysis using wolf data specific to the state, it showed that probability falling to zero, he said.
He said that gives him great confidence that the recovery thresholds in the Colorado draft plan will meet the definition of a self-sustaining population. He said wolves are a “very adaptable, survivable species” that will “do well when they have the space and the tolerance.”
The draft plan says that the recovery goal numbers aren’t considered a minimum or maximum allowable number of wolves, or a management objective.
Skiba said he feels the draft plan’s recovery goal numbers “should be somewhat higher, but I can’t give you a number.”
He’s also among those who think the recovery goals should have a geographic component requiring some level of distribution in different areas. Parks and Wildlife has said that 200 wolves will distribute themselves widely on their own. Skiba said if that’s the case, he doesn’t see a problem with having geographic distribution being considered as a component in gauging recovery.
UNGULATE ISSUES
Several outfitters, including Jennifer Burbey, who is president of the Colorado Outfitters Association and served on the wolf stakeholder group, have pointed to potential impacts to outfitters from wolf reintroduction, as a result of predation on big-game species.
”(Proposition) 114 didn’t talk about helping me out if my business goes under,” she said.
Outfitter Curtis Ellgen said at the Rifle meeting that reintroduction is going to decimate the business of many outfitters.
”This is going to have a direct impact on my family,” he said.
The proposed federal rule doesn’t provide for killing of wolves to mitigate possible impacts to ungulate populations, but a provision to address that has been included as an option in that alternative. The draft environmental impact statement for the proposed rule says that elk “populations and hunter harvest have not fallen in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming, where wolves were reintroduced in the mid-1990s. However, wolves’ impact on large game varies locally.”
Skiba said there’s no easy way to determine, where elk numbers fall in an area, whether wolves were the cause.
”I think that’s going to be extremely difficult to do,” he said.
Wolves’ mere presence in an area doesn’t mean they caused a decline, he said. In some places in the northern Rockies, there are too many elk, and wolves are in those areas, he said.
NEPA NEED?
Some people have argued that wolf reintroduction in Colorado should be subject to a federal environmental review required by the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, because the animals’ intended terrain will be on federal land.
”It is disingenuous at best and intentionally deceptive at worst to imagine otherwise,” Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz told the Parks and Wildlife commission. “Of course the intended home of wolf packs is federal lands.”
Parks and Wildlife plans to release wolves on private or state land. It says it doesn’t have the staffing or financial resources to do the National Environmental Policy Act analysis that would be required prior to any federal land management agency allowing releases on federal lands. Koontz thinks Parks and Wildlife’s approach is inviting lawsuits by both wolf opponents and proponents.
While the Fish and Wildlife Service did environmental analysis on the proposed experimental population rule, that analysis didn’t extend to the question of whether the state can go ahead with wolf reintroduction. But the Fish and Wildlife Service says that even without the proposed rule, the state could reintroduce wolves without authorization from the service, making use of wolves in the northern Rockies that aren’t federally listed for Endangered Species Act protection.