Meeker sheep rancher Anthony Theos talked with pride about his operations, which include selling lamb meat to Whole Foods, during a recent Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting in Rifle, and then directly addressed the meeting’s topic.

That topic was the agency’s draft plan to reintroduce and manage wolves in the state. After voicing general support for it, and a proposed federal Fish and Wildlife Service rule that would help facilitate it, he interjected a personal note.