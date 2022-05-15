It’s yet another unsolved mystery of history.
And it’s a question that also has rekindled some shameful memories about the racist past of this region, this state, this nation.
Just what is the origin story behind the naming of what are now known as Negro Mesa and Negro Creek, north of Delta?
Negro Creek long was referred to by the pejorative form of Negro, “ni--er,” until the federal government began updating maps in the 1960s to replace such references with “Negro.” Lacking solid information on how the creek and mesa took on their names, but desiring alternatives to them, various people have come up with various renaming proposals.
Amanda Cadorette, a Denver resident, first broached the issue, suggesting Hops Creek as a new name for Negro Creek, in honor of Colorado’s beer-brewing industry. Then Delta County commissioners got involved, hoping to come up with a name with more local relevance. Commissioner Don Suppes suggested involving Cedaredge High School students in the renaming effort, and members of the school’s then-freshman class, who are now juniors, came up with the names Clay Creek and Clay Mesa for the two geographic features, which the county commissioners chose to endorse.
Then the newly formed Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board got involved. It agreed to have a subcommittee, working with interested members of the public, many of them Black, consider the issue, with a goal of having more Black input in the renaming process.
‘REPARATION’ CREEK, MESAOn May 4, that subcommittee tentatively settled on a recommendation based on strong support for a different suggestion: calling the features Reparation Creek and Reparation Mesa. Nii Armah, who came up with that idea, told the subcommittee he proposed it “so if somebody hears that name, it becomes a springboard for conversations about history.”
The Cedaredge students continue to stand by their proposal as one they consider to be appropriate for the features being named. But they also came up with the idea of installing a sign in the area of the creek and mesa that would describe the history of the name change.
Under its proposed language, the plaque would say in part that the decision to name the features Clay Creek and Clay Mesa “was made not to sweep injustices of the past under the rug, but to give the creek a name that represents Delta County’s geography and to seek social justice by replacing the discriminatory name.”
The subcommittee’s proposal is to go to the state board, which would then make a recommendation to Gov. Jared Polis that he could then consider passing on to the federal Board on Geographic Names. The Cedaredge students also plan to write Polis to ask him to consider their proposal.
“The students were obviously disappointed to learn of the name recommendation that the subcommittee has decided to present to Governor Polis,” said Nicholas Parsons, a Cedaredge High social studies teacher who has been working with students on the renaming effort.
The subcommittee’s recommendation isn’t a done deal, though. It was conditioned on waiting 30 days to allow for the results of any more research into the names’ origins to be considered.
One participant in the subcommittee’s last meeting said he had put in requests with History Colorado and the Denver Public Library to research the question.
It’s a question that Jim Wetzel has considered since the issue was brought up. Wetzel, who is in his early 80s, is a volunteer at the Delta County Museum, after having been the director there for 20 years.
“I have not been able to locate as of yet any reference to why (the creek and mesa) got that name,” he said in a March interview.
He said all that he knew is that the original name was used as early as 1885.
A case brief prepared for the federal naming board pointed to numerous historical references to “Ni--er” Creek, on maps and elsewhere, including in the Delta Chief newspaper in 1885. The federal board changed the name in 1966, and maps starting in the 1960s began including the revised name.
A separate case brief for Negro Mesa suggests its name is more recent in origin. It said U.S. Geological Survey maps with the Negro Mesa name can be found dating to 1962, but no references using the pejorative form of “Negro” could be found.
ONE ORIGIN STORY
As a result of all the attention now being paid to the issue, a 95-year-old Grand Junction resident who grew up in Delta has stepped forward to offer the story she was told when she was young.
Bernadine Minion, who lives at Solstice Senior Living at Mesa View, told The Daily Sentinel that according to that story, there was a Black man living in the area who was a cowboy. He referred to himself as being just a Negro cowboy, rather than giving his name.
“He was a great deal of help to the people who lived around there and they thought he was pretty good, so they wanted to honor him” with the geographic reference, Minion said.
She said she doesn’t remember where she heard the story, but her dad worked in the local school system and she assumes it was something he’d heard.
It’s a story that Wetzel isn’t familiar with, and Suppes also said he’d never heard it. A story Suppes has heard from a friend whose grandparents homesteaded within a mile of the creek/mesa suggests the name results from the creek running black during a hard rain because of the dark rock and sand in it. He said volcanic rock found in the area turns black with decades of exposure to the sun. “Negro” means black in Spanish, and Suppes has said some places in the Delta area were named by Hispanic settlers.
That’s an explanation that has been met with skepticism from some.
Armah said at the last meeting, “I think there’s something there and I don’t think we can just overlook it without chasing it down to find what it was, because you don’t just name a creek the N-word because the rocks there are black.”
Was the name associated with a Black person living in the area, such as perhaps a cowboy? Did it arise from something such as a lynching, as has been mentioned as one possibility? Some hope that by learning the origin story, Negro Creek and Negro Mesa might be renamed in a manner that acknowledges whatever history can be unearthed.
Part of the goal for those wanting to see geographic features in Colorado with the name “Negro” in them renamed is also to achieve some restorative justice. That helped drive the idea of Reparation Creek/Mesa for the Delta County features.
“I think ‘Reparation Creek’ sends the right messages here. It highlights and signals to anyone who sees that name that something happened here ... that this wasn’t always the name,” Obi Ezeadi, a Westminster City Council member, said during the subcommittee’s recent discussions.
He thinks people could look to proposed plaque for more information explaining the reason for the creek and mesa’s names.
For Suppes and the Cedaredge High students, the goal has been a new name pertinent to the area. Alexia Funk, a junior at the school, said students spent a lot of time researching, including looking for names of local African-American families that it might be fitting to name the creek and mesa after. But that effort failed, she said, noting that the area simply isn’t very racially diverse. Suppes told the subcommittee that efforts to find a local Black war veteran who might be honored also produced no names.
Damien Altamirano, a Cedaredge High junior who l was part of the class that came up with the Clay Mesa/Creek name suggestion, explained about that idea, “It’s a lot of red clay up there, so we initially thought, well, you name it after the scenery up there.”
The students’ sign idea seeks to preserve their name idea while responding to the desires to address restorative justice.
Said Altamirano, “We thought that having the history on the plaque would be a lot better, to inform people about what did happen, what the name used to be and why we changed it.”
The proposed plaque language, prepared by Cedaredge senior Leila Morton with input from others, includes the sentence, “This plaque represents one step closer to justice and change in Delta County. We as a community do not wish to have the reputation of discrimination or hiding from the past; we want positive and peaceful change.”
Even if the state subcommittee, advisory board and Polis go another route for a proposed name, the federal board still can consider the students’ recommendation. It’s an active proposal in front of the federal board.
Minion thinks the current Negro Creek/Mesa names are fitting, based on what she was told about the Black cowboy.
“Since it was supposed to be in his honor, I can’t imagine changing it,” she said.
As “somewhat of a historian,” in his words, Wetzel said he wouldn’t mind seeing the Negro creek/mesa names remain.
He added, “In my thinking that (Negro) is a proper term, but I’m one of probably very few that would look at it that way.”
When the federal naming board considered renaming Negro Bill Canyon near Moab, Utah, the Tri-State chapter of the NAACP opposed the name change, saying that the existing name told a story. The Salt Lake Tribune reported at the time that the branch’s president said the word “Negro” has been accepted by groups like the National Council of Negro Women and the United Negro College Fund, and the history of Negro Bill Canyon would be lost with a name change. A Utah state board also supported that.
In that case, the federal board in 2017 renamed the canyon Grandstaff Canyon, after William Grandstaff, the Black former slave who once ran cattle up the canyon and was referred to in the earlier name.
The recent issue has brought to mind a time when Blacks and other minorities were less welcomed in Delta County, and elsewhere in the state and nation. The subcommittee has taken note of a website hosted by historically Black Tougaloo College in Mississippi that serves as a registry of confirmed and possible “sundown towns” in the U.S. Broadly speaking, those are towns where Blacks and some other minorities weren’t allowed to stay overnight or were in some way excluded or treated in a discriminatory fashion.
Eleven Colorado communities are listed on the site, https://justice.tougaloo.edu/sundown-towns/, as either possible or confirmed sundown towns, with Delta and Cedaredge listed as possibly being such towns, and Fruita being listed as “surely” such a town.
The Colorado Sun reported in a 2019 story that Fruita revoked its sundown law in an emergency meeting in 1952 when people in the town were trying to help a large Black family that had been in a motor vehicle accident, and learned that a law was still on the books that legally prevented the family from staying there.
According to Minion, Delta also had such a rule in place when she lived there as a youth.
“At the Methodist Church they used to get singing groups that were Black, and they were not allowed to stay overnight. They had to go to Grand Junction,” she said.
She believes the rule was in place at least until she left Delta at age 18.
“As far as I know there had never been a Black person stay over in Delta during those years,” she said.
Ramona Martens, 89, also now lives at Solstice Senior Living and was born near Cory, which is outside Delta. She remembers going to a Harlem Globetrotters basketball game in Delta when she was a child.
“It was in the afternoon because they wouldn’t let them be there overnight,” she said.
The exhibition team features Black players.
Martens said she remembers people talking about the fact that the team wasn’t allowed to spend the night in Delta.
“Some of them were shocked, and some thought that that was the thing to do,” she said.
Minion said she didn’t think the rule “was a very nice thing,” but it was just the way it was at that time. She left Delta to pursue training and a career in nursing, spending some time early on in Denver.
“I was very surprised when I got Black patients in Denver because I had never been close to a Black person, and I found that they were very nice to take care of, and that a person needed to check and see the person, not the color,” she said.