The third annual “Meat In Day,” an unofficial holiday aimed at opposing Governor Jared Polis’ “Meat Out Day,” will be held on Saturday, March 18 at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
The free event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will serve 1,000 free hamburgers and BBQ samples from three different vendors. Razor Creek Beef out of Loma is donating the beef, and Fruita’s Mountain Meat Packing will provide the processing and packaging. The event will also feature a DJ, live animals “for petting” and will be hosted by the Mesa County Cattlemen’s Association (MCCA) who insist the event is not political.
“When Polis announced his Meat Out Day, a lot of people said ‘no way is he getting away with this’, including us,” said Shawn Burd, secretary of the Mesa County Cattlemen’s Association. “That’s exactly what gave way to the Meat In Day. We wanted to have a shindig that showed how much people love meat.”
The governor’s call for a Meat Out Day was part of an effort to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. While Polis’ aim was to encourage people to reduce the volume of animal products in peoples’ diets, the proclamation of Meat Out Day spurred two dueling movements.
“We’re not there to politicize anything,” Burd said. “We want to showcase how much people love meat and what meat means to people.”
MCCA is partnering with the Farm Bureau, Mesa County Cattlewomen’s Association, Woolgrowers Association, FFA and 4-H. They expect between 500 and 1,000 attendees.
“The event keeps getting bigger. It is our third event, yes, but the biggest in terms of magnitude,” Burd said.
“The first event was just us handing out stickers, merch (merchandise) and meat informational pamphlets, the second was us handing out beef sticks in a parking lot, so for this upcoming event, we’re excited.”