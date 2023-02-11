Delta County’s land-use code update process has been interrupted several times by angry residents in recent months, most recently forcing the cancellation of the in-person portion of a planning commission meeting.
The land-use code governs what property owners can use their land for, depending on how the land is zoned, and clarifies what processes people must go through for different land uses and variances.
Delta County’s Planning Commission had scheduled a Zoom meeting Wednesday to discuss proposed updates to the county’s land-use code. The commission also planned to meet in-person at the same time. The in-person portion was canceled after the county said on social media it had “received a credible threat of potential violence.”
Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said he received two calls Wednesday morning saying a group planned to disrupt the meeting and potentially vandalize the building.
“Breaking windows, that kind of thing,” Taylor said.
Taylor said the decision to put the meeting on Zoom only and lock the county building after 5 p.m. was made with everybody’s safety in mind.
About 30 people did show up at about 5:30 p.m. and stayed across the street for about two hours, Taylor said, but that group was cooperative and didn’t cause any problems.
Some people responding to the issue on Facebook, indicated they thought the county had manufactured a threat in order to stop people from peaceable assembly.
“That’s not true at all,” Taylor said. “People think what they want to think.”
Taylor said the county has dealt with big crowds like this before when the land-use code comes up (the current update has been discussed for months and at least one meeting has been interrupted).
“We don’t have a lot of issues in Delta County where it brings out this kind of attention,” Taylor said. “People want to have their voices heard.”
Taylor said he appreciates those who opinions without being disruptive. The disruptive ones are hurting the process and other citizens, he said.
The Planning Commission is a volunteer board that makes recommendations to the county commissioners, who make the final decisions.
Delta County’s current land-use code came out of its 2018 master plan. It was adopted in January, 2021.
“Our current regulations were inadequate,” Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz said.
The current update process is Delta County’s first update since the new land-use code was put in, and addresses several different parts of the code. Koontz said the county has been asking residents for input for months, and he would like this version of the code to stand for a few years before it needs to be updated again.
“We’re learning where we should and shouldn’t go,” Koontz said.
Koontz said most complaints seem to refer to the code in general, but some issues, such as home-based businesses and accessory dwelling units as short term rentals have come up more than once.
“There seems to be a level of misinterpretation out there,” Koontz said. “People reading more into the code than there is.”
The county has tried to correct those misrepresentations, going as far as putting out a press release that read, in part, “Some argue that having any type of regulation infringes on private property rights. Federal, State, and local governments are afforded the authority to establish laws and policies. General-law counties, like Delta County, have powers that state law expressly or implicitly authorizes, so Counties function as an extension of the State to implement certain State regulations.”
Koontz noted most people seem to be fine with the land-use code.
“We do value personal property rights very highly,” Koontz said.
Koontz said the bast way for people who have criticisms of the code to have their voices heard is to put their concerns in writing so the commissioners or the planning staff can review them. He asked that people be logical and thoughtful in their comments.
“We’re all about good constructive input,” Koontz said.
The Delta County Commissioners are scheduled to address the code update Feb. 28 at the Delta Performing Arts Center.