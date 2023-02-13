A group of concerned citizens in Aspen is urging the Aspen Airport Board and Pitkin County Commissioners to focus emission regulation efforts on private planes.
The group, Aspen Fly Right, is focused on improving sustainability at the Aspen Airport and has turned its attention to private planes, according to a release.
“Runaway climate change is eroding Aspen’s economy, ecosystem, and experience. We’ve lost a month of winter. Less snow, wilder weather, more fires, and more summer weight restrictions are coming,” said Aspen Fly Right President Amory Lovins. “We need to be asking deeper questions for better answers about the redesigning the air side.”
According to a press release, Aspen Fly Right is pushing Pitkin County to improve regulations for private planes flying into Aspen Airport, as the current sustainability efforts mostly focus on airlines.
“If private planes’ emissions were counted per passenger as they are for airline service, they’d be seen as a far bigger part of the climate problem—and of its collaborative solution,” the release states.
The release said roughly three-fifths of the total carbon dioxide emissions ascribed to the airport come from general aviation, but a private plane carries fewer people than a typical plane, so it emits more carbon per passenger.
“Per passenger — the way the County compares airline planes’ emissions — private planes’ share is probably over 80% and may be over 90%,” the release states.
“Abating private planes’ climate-harming emissions is vital, challenging, promising, and in need of close attention.”