The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday it will not tax people on money received in expedited tax refunds last year.
The refunds were done via the Taxpayers Bill of Rights (TABOR), which refunds money to Colorado residents when the state collects more than its revenue cap. In 2022 TABOR gave single filers $750 and joint filers $1,500.
Previously, the IRS had released a statement telling people to delay filing their taxes until they determined whether stimulus checks sent out by various states, including Colorado, were subject to federal income tax.
Gov. Jared Polis released a statement applauding the decision, as the refunds were meant to help people immediately.
“We, like millions of Coloradans, are breathing a sigh of relief that the IRS and federal government have stepped away from taxing our refunds this year. This ultimately is the best outcome for families and individuals and we will continue seeking out more ways to save people money,” Polis said. “I will continue fighting to maintain this precedent that refunds under TABOR should never be taxed.”
The IRS’s announcement means people who have already filed their taxes will not have to do an amended filing if they did not report their TABOR refund as income.
“We appreciate the outcome of this decision and will continue to advocate that TABOR refunds are not taxable for the hardworking people of Colorado,” said Colorado Department of Revenue Executive Director Mark Ferrandino.