Eastern Utah earthquakes Tuesday felt by people in the Grand Junction area occurred in a part of the state not especially prone to seismic activity, although such tremors aren’t uncommon across the state.
The quakes struck just 16 seconds apart on Tuesday afternoon several miles north-northeast of Cisco, which is off Interstate 70 near the Colorado state line. The first was a magnitude 2.5 event, and the second one, magnitude 3.8.
“This is an area where we don’t get a lot of seismicity, but all of Utah is a seismically active area,” said Katherine Whidden, a research scientist with the University of Utah Seismographic Stations.
She said Utah gets about 10 magnitude 3 quakes a year, “so this is pretty routine, an earthquake of this size.”
Julie Dutton, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey, said she’s not aware off-hand of a history of quakes in the area where Tuesday’s quakes occurred.
She added that a magnitude 3.8 quake is of a size that probably wouldn’t cause a lot of damage even right above the epicenter. Whidden said quakes that are magnitude 5.5 or greater are ones where some damage can be expected, like a magnitude 5.7 quake in the Salt Lake City area a few years ago that caused some damage.
Data on a U.S. Geological Survey website indicates this week’s two quakes were within a mile of each other, and Dutton said they likely were in the same spot, taking into account a likely margin of error in estimating the smaller quake’s location because it probably didn’t register at as many earthquake detection stations. The two probably occurred on the same fault, she said.
“There’s no way to tell, but one earthquake can change the stress regime in the area and can lead to a second event,” she said.
While seismic activity in some places has been associated with oil and gas wastewater injection wells, Hollie Brown, a spokeswoman for the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining, said there are no active injection wells in the area where the quakes occurred.
She said whatever injection wells are in that area have been shut in for years, so the chances of the quakes being caused by injection wells is probably pretty minimal.
She said that as far as she knows, there has not been any seismic activity in Utah due to injection wells.
Whidden said she had no reason to think this week’s quakes were induced by oil and gas activities or any human activities, though it’s hard to rule that out.
In Colorado, oil and gas regulators seek to minimize the risk of injection wells inducing quakes through measures such as limiting the volume of wastewater to be disposed of in a well, and injection pressures and rates.
As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, nearly 100 people had filed responses on the U.S. Geological Survey website indicating they had felt the larger quake Tuesday, and 25 indicated they had felt the smaller one.
Dutton said some people could have mistakenly reported which quake they felt because the events occurred one right after the other.
Many of those reporting having felt the seismic activity live in the Grand Junction area, which Whidden said is probably where the most people live who were close enough to have felt anything.
While she’s not as familiar with seismic activity in Colorado, Whidden said people in Utah live in earthquake country and are well advised to be prepared with an emergency kits containing things such as food, water and medicine for 72 hours, or better yet a week or two, just as people prepare for wildfires.
“We say we can have a magnitude 5 (quake) anytime, anywhere in Utah,” she said.