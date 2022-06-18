The Ute Water Conservancy District is celebrating the payoff of the last of its debt, which will help it in being able to set aside money for future infrastructure work, including an expected reservoir expansion project.
The retired debt incurred by the Grand Valley’s largest domestic water provider, which serves some 85,000 to 90,000 people, dates back to a 1980 loan from the Colorado Water Conservation Board, and several more loans from that state board through 2000. The total amount topped $36 million, helping pay for various infrastructure projects and upgrades, including the Plateau Creek Pipeline upgrade in the early 2000s.
Larry Clever, Ute Water’s general manager, said that pipeline upgrade cost about $68 million, not including interest. It increased the district’s ability to reliably move water from the watersheds on Grand Mesa where the district gets its water to its treatment plant.
Ute Water refinanced its loans from the CWCB with bonds in 2012 to secure a lower interest rate. Even with the reduction, Clever said rates for the bonds were running from 3.5% to 4.25%. Meanwhile, investments it was making were generating just 0.1% to 0.2% returns, so the utility decided it was better off using investment money to pay off its debt early instead.
Clever said the district called the bonds the earliest it could. That happened Wednesday, and it paid off the bonds nine years early. Clever said that saved about $2.5 million in interest. It also will be saving the annual payments on the bond principal, which next year would have been $1,165,000, he said.
While Ute Water’s Colorado Water Conservation Board debt dates back to 1980, Clever said it has carried debt ever since the early 1960s, when the utility started on construction work in its early days. He said it’s “extremely unusual” for a domestic water company to not have debt.
Clever said he doesn’t anticipate Ute Water’s debt-free status will result in any reduction in rates for customers because it has some capital expenses coming up, “and nobody knows what inflation’s going to do to us.”
These days, it faces a lot of budgetary uncertainty due to inflation, which for the district has resulted in impacts including skyrocketing costs for diesel fuel.
Clever said he’s not sure how the district can anticipate some of the inflation that’s occurring.
When he did the district’s budget last year he anticipated 6% inflation, “not 8.5% and still climbing,” he said.
“I’ve been doing budgets (as general manager) 27 years and this is probably the weirdest budget year I’ve ever faced coming up,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ute Water is looking to raise the height of the dam at its Monument No. 1 Reservoir on Grand Mesa to increase its storage capacity.
“We’ve been trying to get that done and that’s going to be an expensive project,” he said.
Clever said the project could add about 6,000 acre-feet of storage capacity, though that would depend on the degree to which the reservoir would fill each year. An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons. Ute Water uses about 10,000 acre-feet of water a year, Clever said.
The reservoir project would help accommodate Ute Water’s growth. While it also has access to Colorado River water, it prefers to source its supply from Grand Mesa because it’s higher-quality and less expensive to treat.
Clever said the district is trying to accumulate enough money so when it starts on that reservoir project it doesn’t immediately have to take on debt but instead can pay cash on it for a while. No longer having to make debt payments will help it in that regard.
It has been pursuing federal and state permits for the project, and is awaiting an engineering estimate on the cost. Clever said the last estimate the district received, about six or eight months ago, was $40 million. Though the project’s design isn’t yet completed, Clever thought that estimate was low at the time, and also given the inflation since then, he thinks the cost could ending up coming in at $60 million.
Ute Water employees held a little celebration to mark its debt-free status, Clever said. But no traditional mortgage-burning ceremony was involved.
“Today, the thing is, all the debt is electronic,” he said. “They don’t have mortgage coupons anymore so we couldn’t actually burn them but it would have been fun to do.”