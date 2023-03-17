Two state lawmakers from Garfield County, one a Democrat and the other a Republican, have jointly thrown their support behind a federal proposal to ban new federal oil and gas leasing and mining claims for 20 years on some 225,000 acres of federal land in western Colorado.

State Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs, and state Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle, on Thursday released a joint letter supporting what's known as the Thompson Divide administrative withdrawal.