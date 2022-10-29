Organizers have announced a change in the venue for an upcoming local wild-horse adoption event.
The nonprofit group Piceance Mustangs and the Bureau of Land Management will be holding the event Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50 in Grand Junction.
The event is being held to offer for adoption some of the horses removed in July from the Piceance-East Douglas herd in Rio Blanco County.
It initially was to be held at Rimrock Adventures in Fruita, but the location was changed due to concerns about potential impacts from inclement weather. The change to a smaller venue also means the number of horses to be offered will be reduced slightly, to about 60 rather than about 70.
The event is open to the public and free to attend. People may view available horses from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Silent bidding on horses will occur from 10 to 10:30 Saturday, with the minimum starting bid set at $125 per horse. Interested bidders should review information at www.blm.gov/whb and complete the application available at that website and bring it with them. Under a BLM adoption incentive program, qualified adopters can eventually receive $1,000, after a horse gets titled.
The upcoming event includes four demonstrations by wild horse trainers. On Friday, local resident Paige Burnham will present on "Incorporating Positive Reinforcement into Mustang Training" from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Diana Shipley and a 4-H group from the Montrose area will present on "Wild to Mild" from 3 to 5 p.m.
On Saturday, Cora Miller will present on "Who Trained Who" with her mustang, Sham, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eric Pflueger will present on "Mustang Gentling ― The First Approach." Pflueger won the under-saddle competition at this year's Meeker Mustang Makeover, a contest involving training wild horses.