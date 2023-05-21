Every year, balls leave the yard at Suplizio Field in a hurry during the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
A couple of years ago, a line shot banged off the bottom of the scoreboard and landed back in the outfield.
Or did it?
The call was a home run, but there were questions as to whether the ball hit the top of the wall, not the scoreboard, which would have meant the ball was in play. With a three-man umpiring crew, it’s nearly impossible for an infield umpire to get far enough out into the outfield to have a clear view.
That play, and countless other bang-bang plays, have brought about one of the biggest changes to the JUCO World Series in years — video replay.
Umpires, not coaches or the tournament directors, brought up the possibility of using replay at the World Series.
“As far as replay, it’s one we’ve been talking about for awhile,” said Mike Saddler, the chair of the NJCAA Division I baseball committee. “What started the conversation was, the outfield fence by the scoreboard is kind of wonky the way the angles are and where some of the signs are.
“I think it was two or three years ago a ball was hit out there and it was sort of unclear whether it was a home run or hit the fence. That’s where the conversation started, if we’ve got the resources, they want to be able to have that to either confirm that yes, the call is correct.
“It’s less about we need to give coaches the ability to challenge calls, it was more about we want to have the resources at our disposal to make sure that we’re getting the call right in the biggest games of the year.”
Home runs hit down the left-field line leave the park so quickly that it’s a tall task for the third-base umpire to get turned around, find the ball and track it to make sure it clears the mini monster in fair territory.
“Sometimes in that situation, especially the way left field is, I’ll look back at my home plate guy, because he’s that much farther back,” veteran umpire Pancho Flores said. “It explodes on you when you’re at third base and you turn around and I mean, it’s over the fence already.”
The umpiring crew chief can call for a review of a call, and each coach will have two challenges. There’s a long list of what plays can be challenged — balls and strikes are not on the list — if a coach’s challenge results in the call being overturned, he retains that challenge to be used later in the game.
Junior colleges haven’t used replay, so it will be a learning experience, Central Florida coach Marty Smith said.
“I’m just ready to go to my ears and give them the signal like I’ve been doing to our guys all year, sarcastically, and they get my joke,” he said of plays during the season that might have lent themselves to replay. “And it really works this time. But I don’t know how many I have, how I can use them, how many seconds I have. It’s just gonna be interesting.”
Much of the coaches meeting before Friday night’s banquet will be spent on going over what can and can’t be challenged and how replay will work.
“It’s just one more tool,” said Flores, who has been umpiring for 27 years, 22 of those calling college games, and is on the crew for the JUCO World Series this year.
Flores said the umpires will go over reviewable plays in their pregame meeting, and during the plate meeting with the coaches will make sure everyone is clear on replay rules.
“We need to have all of this known before we go out there,” said Flores, who hasn’t been in a game that has had plays reviewed this year. The Division I games he’s worked this year have been set up for replay, but no plays were challenged. With the national tournament, that’s likely to change.
“There are obviously simple things, like hit batsmen, things like that, home runs, whether it went over the line fair or foul. Those are the main ones that are reviewable,” Flores said.
Challenges must be made before the next pitch. The crew chief — after a call is made on the field — can order a video review, or a coach can challenge the call. An umpire in the press box will have a monitor that can offer every angle the NJCAA video crew has. That umpire will make the call, telling the crew chief, who will be on a headset behind home plate, what he’s seeing.
As in other sports, video evidence must be indisputable to overturn a call.
“It’s not as robust as the major leagues and we can only use the angles we’ve got,” Saddler said. “If they don’t have the evidence that they need to overturn it, the call will stay. It can’t be ‘I’m pretty sure’ or ‘I think.’ It’s got to be clear.”
Per the NCAA rulebook, after a video review, the crew chief will inform both coaches and the official scorer of the decision, and then play resumes. Coaches cannot argue replay decisions.
Coaches will also have to contemplate when to use a challenge, and how sure they are that they’ll win that challenge, especially in a close game.
“There’ll be a little strategy involved there,” Smith said. “Are we sure in the second inning, and are we sure with our second one in the sixth inning? Yeah, that’ll be interesting.”
He planned to talk to his players and assistant coaches about not lobbying for replay unless they’re sure they’ll win the challenge.
“I have no idea how to use it, what to do and I can’t wait to get one turned over,” Smith said, adding with a chuckle, “Can’t not wait to get one turned over against you and it’s a three-run home run for the other guy.”
Saddler said eventually, junior college teams will offer video replay during the regular season, but because of budget constraints, that’s down the road.
Flores, who was on the umpiring crew for Colorado Mesa’s series against Rollins College earlier this season, which matched two teams ranked in the top 10 in the nation, would have welcomed replay on a couple of plays.
Based on the situation — whether there are runners on base — umpires can’t be in the perfect position to make every call, especially in a three-man crew, and because of where cameras are positioned at the stadium, they won’t always have the perfect angle.
“We’re not perfect,” Flores said. “We’re not going to get them all right.”
By using video replay, though, those 50-50 calls can become clear.
“Most of the officials that come are working Division I games throughout the year, so having replay is not new. It’s actually more uncommon for them when they come here and they don’t have that tool,” Saddler said.
“There will be growing pains, we’re still figuring it out, like any change. At the end of the day, making sure we’re able to get the call right in the most meaningful games of the season is really what it’s all about. I don’t think anyone would be comfortable if we have a call and the broadcast is clearly able to show he was safe or he was out, whatever, opposite of what the call on the field was, but we don’t have or aren’t able to use that.
“Now we’ve got a game that’s determined on a call that was incorrect and we could have fixed.”