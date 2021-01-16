Richard Sales loves boating at Highline Lake.
“The facility is unbelievably valuable for the Western Slope, for Colorado,” he told Colorado Parks and Wildlife personnel in a Zoom meeting this week.
But as someone who likes to sail, he avoids sailing there on the weekend due to the number of powerboats throwing up waves that can make sailing tricky.
“I really would support a day that I knew I could go out and really enjoy” sailing, he said.
A CPW proposal the agency is calling “Wakeless Wednesdays” would give Sales and other boaters, such as kayakers, paddleboarders and anglers, just such a day. The agency is considering setting aside one day a week — Wednesdays — when boats wouldn’t be allowed to create a wake, for the benefit of recreationists seeking opportunities to enjoy calmer waters at Highline.
Contrary to what some people are thinking, the proposal wouldn’t ban motorized boats on Wednesdays, Alan Martinez, the park’s manager, clarified during the Zoom meeting on the proposal.
But the prohibition on creating wakes on Wednesdays would help accommodate types of boating that in some cases didn’t even exist when Highline was developed in 1967.
Martinez said any proposal to proceed with the idea would go to CPW’s leadership team in May. If staff continue to want to pursue it, the idea would then have to go before the CPW commission, first in July and then in September for final approval, based on the current anticipated timeline.
While “Wakeless Wednesdays” happens to be a catchy, alliterative phrase, Martinez said there also would be the least impact on power boating on that day. Just 10.88 percent of boating this year at Highline took place on Wednesdays.
He said CPW wouldn’t entertain a proposal for a wake ban on a weekend day now, and he doesn’t think it would in the future, due to Highline’s importance locally as a boating destination. A Wednesday wake ban also wouldn’t apply on Fourths of July that fall on Wednesdays.
Managing boating at Highline has posed challenges for years. At one point, it operated at a capacity of 40 boats at any one time, but then lowered that limit to 30 following a few accidents and close calls in 2018. The limit applies only to boats brought in on a trailer and not those carried by hand.
This year, Highline’s popularity as a boating destination grew even more, as part of a larger boom in outdoor recreation in Colorado driven by the pandemic. As one indication of the growth in boating at Highline, it conducted 8,800 inspections there this year for aquatic nuisance species, up from 5,500 in 2019. Martinez said there were “a lot more people on the water” this year, and also additional conflicts and accidents.
Wakes from boats pose a range of challenges at Highline.
“We have seen a huge increase in erosion issues and we have been working on shoreline stabilization,” Martinez said.
CPW put in a breakwater system to protect shorelines, and Martinez said it hopes this year to replace shade shelters that are eroding away.
CPW also is trying to balance the mix of uses at Highline. For example, it has a no-wake zone at Highline’s north end.
But Martinez said that’s of little benefit to sailboaters who pretty much need the entire lake to maneuver.
“It’s simply not safe with many powerboats on the lake to be out on a sailboat,” one participant in the recent Zoom meeting said.
Martinez said CPW has gotten many complaints from fishermen about being rocked by waves.
Sales said he’s seen paddleboarders struggle to get to Highline’s north end.
“They have to go through all the waves to get out there,” he said.
“I would support a wakeless day,” Lou Mudd told CPW staff.
He said he is fairly new to paddleboarding. He thinks a Wakeless Wednesday would draw a lot of activity, and has friends who kayak and probably would take advantage of it if it were offered.
Cindy Petersen voiced opposition to the idea.
“My husband and I have been users of the lake for many, many years,” she told CPW staff by way of introduction.
She said when her grandkids are around she likes to go with them to Highline regardless of what day it is. She worried that one wakeless day a week could lead to calls later to expand it to perhaps three days a week.
She also wondered if it might make sense instead to ban wakes at certain times of the day rather than a day of week. Petersen noted that she typically fishes in the mornings and evenings, rather than afternoons when fish don’t bite.
CPW staff didn’t entirely rule out that idea but indicated it might be more confusing for the public and harder to enforce. And another commenter noted that there typically isn’t wind the first thing in the morning for those who want to sail.
Sales told CPW that he hasn’t had any close calls with powerboaters.
“For the most part powerboaters are very aware and accepting of trying not to run us over, so we do appreciate that,” he said.
Randy Hampton, a public information officer for CPW, encouraged people to continue to be involved and provide input on the proposal.
“Make sure you’re following along and involved in that process, at the commission level too, because it’s critically important,” he said.