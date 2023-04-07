Come May 1, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will have a new director after more than a year of being led by an acting director, and just days before the agency’s commission is scheduled to finalize a historic plan to reintroduce and manage gray wolves in the state.
Jeff Davis, most recently director of conservation policy for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, has been chosen to fill the position under a collaborative hiring process that has included the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission and the state Department of Natural Resources, with input from agency staff and external stakeholder groups.
The commission on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution appointing Davis as director. He will be paid $165,000 a year.
Speaking by a video link, Davis told the commission Thursday that he was born and raised in Washington state.
“My family and I are extremely excited to call Colorado our new home moving forward,” he said.
Davis will succeed Dan Prenzlow, who retired last November after an investigation into events at a conference earlier in the year during which he publicly made what he said was an unintentional racist comment to a Black employee. Prenzlow was placed on administrative leave after the incident, and, since then, the agency has been led by acting director Heather Disney Dugan, who will now return to her job as assistant director for field services and chief of law enforcement for the agency.
Davis is scheduled to be on board in his new job in time for the commission’s May 3-4 meeting in Glenwood Springs, when it is scheduled to give final approval to its much-debated wolf plan. The agency is working to begin restoring gray wolves to the state by the end of this year after the narrow passage in 2020 by state voters of a measure requiring wolf reintroduction.
As director of conservation policy at Washington Fish and Wildlife, Davis has served in roles including leading salmon recovery efforts. Washington already has an established wolf population.
Davis also has extensive experience working with legislators, tribal nations, the hunting and fishing community, conservation groups and the state Fish and Wildlife Commission, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Natural Resources.
He previously was habitat program director at Washington Fish and Wildlife, crafting legislation and regulatory approaches to habitat and biodiversity conservation, and working on climate resiliency, sustainability and land use/management issues, the release said. It said he led efforts to reform and improve agency engagement with a diverse public, championed internal diversity and equity priorities and successfully navigated complex budget and personnel issues.
Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Department of Natural Resources, said in the release that “Jeff’s extensive experience helping to manage a large organization, his knowledge of wildlife and recreation issues, his commitment to diversity and inclusivity within and outside his organization and passion for hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation made Jeff an ideal fit.”
The Prenzlow investigation found that Prenzlow had “not likely created a healthy workplace around issues of equity” at the agency. Gibbs said in November that Parks and Wildlife would undergo a “cultural assessment” to learn lessons from incidents that occurred at the conference earlier in the year.
Davis told the commission that in more than 20 years of working at Washington Fish and Wildlife, he experienced several transitions and knows uncertainty can be scary, but also that in his experience “all of the transitions have also led to opportunities for transformation.”
“I look forward to working with the great staff at CPW, the commission members and the public and stakeholders to make sure that we realize our full potential at CPW,” he said.