Come May 1, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will have a new director after more than a year of being led by an acting director, and just days before the agency’s commission is scheduled to finalize a historic plan to reintroduce and manage gray wolves in the state.

Jeff Davis, most recently director of conservation policy for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, has been chosen to fill the position under a collaborative hiring process that has included the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission and the state Department of Natural Resources, with input from agency staff and external stakeholder groups.