A high-level official for the state of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is the finalist to become the new director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Jeff Davis, director of conservation policy for the agency, was identified in a March 20 notice by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission as the finalist for the job. Chris Arend, spokesman for the state Department of Natural Resources, said there is a two-week waiting period where final employment details are worked out.
The commission is scheduled at its meeting next week to adopt a resolution appointing the new director.
The commission and Dan Gibbs, executive director of the state Department of Natural Resources, have both been involved in the hiring process, along with some Parks and Wildlife employees and members of external stakeholder groups.
James Pribyl, a former Parks and Wildlife commissioner who served on one of the stakeholder groups that participated in interviewing and evaluating finalists, said Davis stood out to him among the finalists.
“By far Mr. Davis offered the best combination of experience across the range of conservation and wildlife natural resource management expertise, management of medium- and large-scale organization budgets and people, and demonstration of experience and skill and success working with a variety of stakeholders,” Pribyl said.
Davis couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
The state is looking to replace its last director, Dan Prenzlow, who was placed on leave early last year after using racist language in calling out publicly to a Black employee at a conference.
He immediately apologized for the comment, said he had no racist intent in making it, and retired late in the year after an investigation into the incident.
Since Prenzlow was put on leave, the agency has been led by acting director Heather Disney Dugan, previously assistant director for field services for the agency.
The state has been looking to find a new leader for Parks and Wildlife at a time when it is engaged in undertakings such as finalizing a plan for gray wolf reintroduction to begin by the end of this year as required by state voters in a 2020 ballot measure, and offering a new Keep Colorado Wild state park pass program involving discounted-price annual passes offered to people when they renew their car registrations.
The state of Washington already has an established wolf population.
According to biographical information on the Washington Fish and Wildlife website, Davis has served that program in multiple capacities for the past 18 years, most recently as the habitat program director.
He has a degree in biology with an emphasis in wildlife management from Central Washington University and also attended the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, where he studied wildlife management.
“Jeff has a deep passion for the outdoors,” the biography says. “He is an avid outdoor recreationist and strongly believes in conserving nature for future generations to enjoy. Jeff has focused his recent efforts on recovering habitats important to listed species while working diligently to ensure that we adequately protect the healthy habitats we have today. He firmly believes that success must include a healthy environment, healthy people and a healthy economy.”