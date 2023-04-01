jeff davis

Jeff Davis

A high-level official for the state of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is the finalist to become the new director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Jeff Davis, director of conservation policy for the agency, was identified in a March 20 notice by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission as the finalist for the job. Chris Arend, spokesman for the state Department of Natural Resources, said there is a two-week waiting period where final employment details are worked out.