Freezing overnight temperatures recently don’t appear to have been severe enough to impact local fruit-growing operations.
Megan Stackhouse, a forecaster with the National Weather Service, said the official low in Grand Junction was 29 degrees Sunday morning, with Fruita falling perhaps into the low- to mid-20s. But the Palisade fruit-growing region generally saw minimum temperatures in the low- to mid-30s that morning, for the most part staying above freezing.
The Palisade region’s proximity to mountains and De Beque Canyon can produce breezes that keep overnight temperatures warmer than some other parts of the Grand Valley. Stackhouse said she hadn’t heard of any impacts on fruit-growing in the Palisade region.
Trent Cunningham said Cunningham Orchards in Palisade didn’t use wind machines Saturday night and didn’t have any problems Sunday morning.
He said Cunningham Orchards ran wind machines Sunday night mostly as a preventative measure, and had low temperatures of 28 degrees in the coldest spot. Growers use the machines to draw warmer temperatures from above, and those mix with cold temperatures that settle at ground level.
Local temperatures had fallen to a low in Grand Junction of 31 on Friday morning, with Saturday morning’s low being a balmier 35 degrees before temperatures dipped again Sunday morning. Grand Junction’s low Monday morning was 33.
Stackhouse said that with another cold front moving in Monday, another subfreezing night was expected last night as long as clouds cleared out.
But the overnight temperatures were expected to be comparable to Sunday morning, with Palisade’s low around perhaps 30. After that, low temperatures in coming days are expected to be in the mid- to upper-30s, at least until another big weather system that looks to be in the forecast for early next week, Stackhouse said.
Recent spring and fall freezes wreaked havoc on local growers of produce such as peaches and grapes. But Cunningham said this spring has been different.
“It’s been a lot better. We’re loaded (with buds) so it looks good,” he said.