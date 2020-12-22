The West Elk coal mine in the North Fork Valley faces a proposed $3,500 fine in connection with an October incident in which a mine roof collapsed just 30 feet underground and created a hole at the surface, resulting in a creek draining into the mine for a short time.
The state Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety notified Mountain Coal Co., a subsidiary of Arch Resources, of the proposed civil penalty Dec. 14. Mountain Coal can request a review of the penalty within 10 days of receiving the notification.
The surface subsidence occurred Oct. 13 during development of the western-most main entry to the west of a future longwall coal panel underground, according to a Dec. 2 response letter Mountain Coal sent to the state after receiving a notice of violation. The subsidence occurred on private land.
According to an Oct. 23 DRMS inspection report, the incident occurred under South Prong Creek, resulting in a hole about 40 feet across. Water from the creek flowed into the mine workings at rates of up to 160 gallons a minute.
Coal mine staff responded immediately, setting up pumps and a temporary streamflow diversion that night, the inspection report says.
Crews filled the hole and installed a 6- to 8-inch-thick cap of bentonite clay, and a contractor drilled holes into the filled hole and injected grout in them to further reduce the permeability of the material used to fill the hole. An Oct. 30 permit was issued to allow for design of the creek’s restoration.
DRMS said in its fine notice Dec. 14, “This violation was a result of negligence given the lack of diligence and reasonable care to predict and control subsidence in a manner protective of South Prong Creek given the shallow depth of the overburden where the impact occurred.”
Overburden refers to the earth lying between an underground mine and the surface. DRMS said in its notice of violation that documents related to subsidence in an approved permit application packet included references from experts who assumed a typical overburden depth of 400 to 2,100 feet where the mining is to be conducted.
The notice said, “The actual depth of cover at the location where subsidence occurred under South Prong Creek was an order of magnitude less than the minimum depth of cover contemplated by the authors of the approved subsidence evaluation study … .”
Mountain Coal said in its response that the reference of 400 to 2,100 feet pertained to the longwall mining and wasn’t intended to encompass the development work “where the unforeseen roof collapse and subsidence anomaly occurred.”
It said subsidence in the course of such development work has never previously occurred at West Elk Mine “and is extremely rare for underground coal mines,” and its actions in doing that work “were consistent with the permit terms and industry standards.”
“In addition there was no material disruption of the hydrological balance,” Mountain Coal said, adding that streamflows into the mine lasted about eight hours.
It is asking that the notice of violation be vacated. It also said it is committed to addressing the development work’s newly revealed subsidence vulnerability, “particularly under perennial streams,” and will submit an updated subsidence evaluation by a Dec. 30 state deadline.
The incident comes as Mountain Coal is working to expand the mine’s underground operations beneath a national forest roadless area, which requires drilling surface boreholes for venting methane.
On Oct. 29, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals enjoined Mountain Coal from bulldozing more drilling pads on a road it built this year in the roadless area and drilling boreholes there while the court considers a pending appeal associated with that work.
Allison Melton, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, called the proposed state fine “puny” and said it “isn’t even a drop in the bucket compared to the irreversible damage caused by Mountain Coal, part of one of the largest coal mining companies in the country.”
“This company’s negligence opened up a gaping hole in the Earth and decimated this pristine creek,” she said. “The Forest Service and other agencies were supposed to take a hard look at potential damage from this mine’s expansion, but they’ve failed miserably and this is the sad result.”