The West Elk Mine in the North Fork Valley is seeking another royalty rate reduction from the federal government for coal it produces, drawing objections from environmentalists who say such a reduction would run counter to the Biden administration’s desire to address climate change and end fossil-fuel subsidies.
Conservation groups said in a news release that the mine is asking to pay a 5% rather than 8% royalty on production.
The Bureau of Land Management previously approved a 2016 request by the mine for a five-year rate reduction to 5% for some of the coal produced at the underground mine, extending a previous five-year reduction.
Conservation groups say the last reduction came around the same time that the mine’s owner, Arch Coal, which is now called Arch Resources, paid its executives $8 million in bonuses despite being in bankruptcy proceedings. They say the state of Colorado lost roughly $8 million from 2010-15 due to the earlier rate reduction. About half of federal royalties are shared with the state where a mine is located, with some of the state share in Colorado going to local communities.
In justifying the reduction sought in 2016, the BLM cited difficult geological and mining conditions in a coal seam being mined.
It wasn’t immediately clear Friday what rationale the mine is citing in support of a new reduction. Neither Arch Resources nor the BLM replied Friday to requests for comment.
Then-Gov. John Hickenlooper, now a U.S. senator, had supported the last rate-reduction request, citing the potential for lost jobs and royalty revenues if production from the coal seam ceased. But Hickenlooper also called on the mine to follow through on a commitment to work with the state and others on a strategy for capturing methane from the mine and possibly putting it to beneficial use.
Underground coal mining at West Elk results in the production of methane that the mine vents to the atmosphere. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, and the mine is the single-largest industrial source of methane in the state.
“Given the climate change crisis, and the commitment of the Biden administration to tackling that crisis, the federal government should not be subsidizing this activity,” High Country Conservation Advocates, the Sierra Club, the Center for Biological Diversity, the Wilderness Workshop and WildEarth Guardians said in a letter to the BLM.
The letter cites a Jan. 27 executive order by President Joe Biden to address climate change, including by halting fossil-fuel subsidies by federal agencies. “The BLM shouldn’t reward Mountain Coal for abusing these subsidies, disregarding the law and bulldozing some of Colorado’s most spectacular forests,” Allison Melton, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a news release.
The groups contend the mine last year illegally built nearly a mile of road and two well pads in a roadless area in the Gunnison National Forest in order to drill holes to vent methane, with the construction being prohibited by an appeals court ruling. The mine disagreed, and the battle over what it is allowed to do in the roadless area continues to be fought at the appeals court level.
The conservation groups also say an incident in October, when a mine roof collapsed 30 feet underground, creating a surface hole into which a creek briefly drained into the mine, provides further argument against subsidizing West Elk’s mining. The state Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety fined the mine $3,500 in connection with what the DRMS said was negligence by the mine leading to the incident.
Stan Dempsey, president of the Colorado Mining Association, said he was hesitant to say much about West Elk Mine’s request in particular, as he’s not familiar with the technical details involved. But he said he thinks mines “are usually pretty thoughtful and careful” in making cases for rate-reduction requests.
“At a very high level, certainly it’s been a very challenging market” for coal, he added.
Colorado coal production last year fell to about 10.3 million tons, from more than 13.6 million tons in 2019, according to DRMS. Last year’s production was the lowest in the state going back at least to the late 1970s.
The drop came in part thanks to lower production at West Elk Mine, which exports some coal and over the course of last year saw its employment drop from 335 miners to 232.
“I think that the export market has been soft in the last year,” Dempsey said.