Representatives for the Ute Water Conservancy District and western Colorado's Colorado River District are among 21 members of a newly formed state task force focused on outdoor water conservation in urban areas.
Andrea Lopez, external affairs manager for Ute Water, and Amy Moyer, director of strategic partnerships for the river district, are among those who have been named to the Urban Landscape Water Conservation Task Force.
In an undertaking involving the state Department of Natural Resources and Colorado Water Conservation Board, the group will spend the next year working to identify ways to advance outdoor water conservation through state policy and local initiatives, according to a state news release.
According to the release, the task force arose from initiatives announced by Gov. Jared Polis during his 2023 State of the State address highlighting the need to prioritize the intersections of climate change, water and housing. It's also informed by the newly updated Colorado Water Plan calling for “transformative landscape change" to more closely align land use plans with water use and conservation.
Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, said in the release that the task force will look to find solutions for the state's unique environment and "will focus on actionable recommendations like setting standards for turf-alternative ‘Colorado Scaping,’ gallons-per-square-foot water budgets, as well as evaluating land use development, water affordability, and much more.”
"I think Western Slope representation on this task force is really important," Lopez said. "We have a much different kind of system here on the Western Slope."
By that, she is referring to the fact that customers of water utilities such as Ute Water are on dual water systems, relying on a separate provider for irrigation water, unlike some domestic water providers. She said less than 5% of Ute Water's 88,000 customers use the utility's water outside the home.
Lopez said a lot of landscaping water-conservation requirements are being run through domestic water providers. She said she hopes to convey to the task force the idea "that it's not a one-size-fits-all throughout the entire state" while supporting and embracing the state "Colorado Scaping" effort.
She said even Ute Water customers can be confused and reach out to the utility rather than their irrigation-water provider for questions related to landscaping water conservation. In cooperation with other local utilities, Ute Water makes suggestions to customers regarding conservation measures in response to drought. Lopez said she's interested in learning more through the task force about how Ute Water can be a better resource for customers calling in with questions about landscaping water conservation.