Projects near Ridgway and Craig and on Vail Pass are among seven statewide that will benefit from new state funding for efforts to provide safer crossings of highways by wildlife.

The office of Gov. Jared Polis said in a news release that $500,000 will be spent on construction of a wildlife underpass and fencing on U.S. Highway 550 north of Ridgway, and $750,000 will go toward design of wildlife crossings and fencing along Interstate 70 on East Vail Pass.