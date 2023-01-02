Projects near Ridgway and Craig and on Vail Pass are among seven statewide that will benefit from new state funding for efforts to provide safer crossings of highways by wildlife.
The office of Gov. Jared Polis said in a news release that $500,000 will be spent on construction of a wildlife underpass and fencing on U.S. Highway 550 north of Ridgway, and $750,000 will go toward design of wildlife crossings and fencing along Interstate 70 on East Vail Pass.
Another $325,000 will go for construction of wildlife mitigation features along Colorado Highway 13 north of Craig, and $150,000 will be used for installation of radar detection there. Radar-detection systems can activate warning signs to alert motorists when animals are entering the roadway.
Funding also is going to projects near Conifer and Colorado Springs and in the Raton Pass area of Interstate 25 in southeast Colorado.
The money comes from the bipartisan Senate Bill 151, which Polis signed into law this summer and authorizes general funds to be used for wildlife mitigation projects such as underpasses, overpasses and fencing.
The bill transferred $5 million from the general fund to a newly created wildlife safe passages fund. Its primary sponsors on the House side were Reps. Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, and Perry Will, R-New Castle, and its primary Senate sponsors were Sens. Jessie Danielson and Tammy Story, both Jefferson County Democrats.
Along with the seven projects announced for funding, $1.275 million of the new funding will be used as matching funds for federal grants, and $250,000 will go toward operating funds for the Colorado Wildlife and Transportation Alliance, a coalition of state, federal and tribal agencies, and academic, nonprofit, biologist and engineering partners. The alliance worked with the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado Parks and Wildlife to identify the seven projects for funding.
The bill preamble says that seasonal movements of wildlife result in more than 4,000 reports of vehicle crashes involving wildlife being reported in the state each year. Such collisions cause injuries and fatalities to people and cost an estimated $80 million annually in property damage, emergency response and medical expenses, and that doesn’t take into account the value of wildlife killed and the impacts on the health of wildlife populations and their habitat, according to the bill.
It says an estimated 2% of the state’s deer population dies in wildlife-vehicle collisions each year, equal to the number harvested each year through hunting.
The bill also says there are currently 64 successful wildlife crossing projects in the state, but the state has identified many more priority areas in need of mitigation measures but lacking funding for design and construction.
A 2016 project on Colorado Highway 9, which runs north of I-70 from Silverthorne, reduced wildlife-vehicle collisions by 92% in the five years after its construction, according to the bill.
Work has begun on projects, including an auxiliary lane project for I-70 on West Vail Pass that will include six wildlife underpasses and other mitigation measures, and the I-70 Floyd Hill Project east of the Continental Divide, which will include wildlife protections and habitat restoration.