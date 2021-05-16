Domestic assault disrupts traffic on Ouray Ave.
Ouray Avenue was closed between 14th and 15th street for three hours Saturday as police responded to a reported domestic violence incident.
Around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Grand Junction Police Officers responded to a report of a woman who said she had been attacked by a man. The man was said to be armed with a machete, according to a release from the Grand Junction Police Department.
After helping the victim, who did not suffer serious injuries, leave the home through a first-floor window, police tried to contact the man, GJPD said. After several failed attempts, officers entered the home and found the suspect in the attic. The man was arrested and faces charges of domestic violence and and assault.
Man killed in Denver police-involved shooting
DENVER — A man died after a shooting involving Denver Police officers in the Barnum neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened in the area of West 1st Avenue and Perry Street. No officers were injured, 9News reported.
Police were called about 4:15 p.m. when someone said a suspect was firing gunshots into the air at a playground, according to DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas.
When officers arrived, they saw the suspect drive away and pursued him after he refused to stop, Thomas said.