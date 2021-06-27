One person dead in 12th Street crash
A sedan crashed into a utility pole in the area of 12th Street and Belford Avenue on Friday night killing one person and injuring another.
Police responded to the crash shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday and found one person ejected from the car who was taken to the hospital, according to a news release from the Grand Junction Police Department. The extent of that person’s injuries were not reported.
Another person was found dead inside the vehicle and required extrication by the Grand Junction Fire Department. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
139 reopens after lengthy fire closure
Colorado Highway 139 over Douglas Pass is again open after being closed for several days to allow firefighters to work on the Oil Springs Fire burning in the area.
The highway was reopened Saturday morning, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. The Oil Springs Fire has burned more than 12,000 acres and was last reported at 8% contained.