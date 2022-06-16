One person is at St. Mary’s Hospital in unknown condition after being rescued from the Colorado River Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, a group of six people with a raft, paddleboard and kayak got into trouble on the river at the Fifth Street Bridge.
Five people were able to self-rescue, according to the Sheriff’s Office, but one, an adult female, was still missing.
A rescue boat was launched and the woman was found unconscious. She was taken to shore, where CPR was performed, then transported to the hospital.
In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office emphasized the need for a life jacket when recreating on the river. Also, according to the release, people should not use leashes on rivercraft unless they have breakaway features.
Stage 1 fire restrictions will go into effect in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests starting Friday at midnight.
Under stage one restrictions, fires outside permanent fire pits are prohibited, as are smoking outside approved areas and using fireworks.
“Fire danger is increasing and these restrictions will be implemented to protect public health and safety due to the current and anticipated elevated risk of wildfire. Fire restrictions on these lands will be in place until further notice,” a forest service press release state.