Gov. Jared Polis’ order to end alcohol sales at 10 p.m. daily does apply to all liquor stores, but that industries’ main lobby group isn’t overly concerned about it.
That’s because most of the members of the Colorado Licensed Beverage Association close by 10 p.m. anyway, so its members plan on complying, says its executive director, Jeanne McEvoy.
A similar group representing bars and restaurants, however, filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging previous restrictions imposed on them by the governor because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but plan to amend the suit to include the 10 p.m. last call order, too.
A survey of liquor stores in the Grand Valley bears out what McEvoy says, with about half of them closing at 10 p.m., including the larger ones in town, such as Fisher’s Discount Liquor Barn and Redlands Liquor.
Though some of those stores remain open later on Friday and Saturday, the remainder have been closing anywhere from 10:30 p.m. to midnight, including such places as Andy’s Liquors and Horizon Liquor.
Meanwhile, area vintners that offer retail sales of wine close much earlier, about 5 p.m. or 6 p.m, so the new restriction doesn’t impact them at all.
Still, some restaurants, bars and such trade organizations as the Colorado Restaurant Association have questioned Polis’ justification for the order, saying they have no data showing causation between younger people and a surge in greater spread of the virus.
One of those organizations, the Tavern League of Colorado, filed a complaint in Denver District Court against Polis and state health officials challenging previous restrictions and asking for an injunction blocking them.
“Defendants have singled out bars and restaurants for unfair and different treatment, despite the lack of any evidence that bars and restaurants are unique vectors for the spread of COVID,” the group’s lawsuit says. “The order imposes requirements on Tavern League members that are unreasonable, arbitrary, capricious and bear no relation to the ends defendants seek.”
Polis said the new order, which goes into effect starting today, is intended to help curb the number of younger people from spreading the COVID-19 virus. He said many people between the ages of 20 and 29 have made up a large portion of new infections, some of which he attributes to socializing more than they should, and appear to be spreading it to others.
The order is primarily aimed at establishments that serve alcohol for on-site consumption, such as restaurants and bars. He said that while those places cannot serve libations to consumers after 10 p.m. for at least the next 30 days, it doesn’t mean they have to close their doors at that time.
The governor also pleaded with younger people not to hold or go to large house parties, saying they can contract and spread the virus just as easily there as they can in public.
“I know you want to do it, you’ve been cooped up, it’s fun,” he said. “Just have four of your besties over. It’s not the time to have 80 or 100 people over. No one wants to have to be mature beyond their age, but that’s what the times call upon.”
He and Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Environment, said the recent uptick in positive cases over the past couple of weeks has primarily been with people under the age of 29. Mesa County Department of Public Health director Jeff Kuhr said the same is true here.
According to the Colorado School of Public Health, people under age 40 comprise more than half of recent reported infections. The school is a collaborative effort between the University of Colorado, Colorado State University and the University of Northern Colorado.