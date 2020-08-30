An initiative to allow the state’s three casino towns to set their own betting limits and decide what games they will allow is officially on the fall ballot, joining nine other ballots measures that voters will decide in November.
The new measure, known for now as Initiative 117, submitted nearly 210,000 signatures from registered voters to qualify for the ballot. It only needed 124,632 to do so.
Under the proposal, the residents of those three towns — Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek — would have the right to vote to set betting limits and what type of gambling is allowed. Currently, state law sets that bet limit at $100, and is restrictive on what games casinos can offer.
Proponents of the measure said it only makes sense to allow the residents of those towns to decide such matters for themselves since they are the most impacted by them.
“If these mountain communities want to increase travel and tourism, they should be allowed to do so as they are the ones most directly impacted,” said former Colorado Senate President Bill Cadman, a major proponent of the measure. “The modest boost in revenue would be a win-win for businesses and employees in these towns, as well as community colleges that will receive more resources to help students obtain a college degree.”
Colorado gambling tax revenues go to several things, including the local towns and the counties they are in. Money also goes to the state, the Colorado Historical Fund and to community colleges.
Backers of the initiative say Colorado’s bet limit is one of the most restrictive in the nation. They also say the measure would allow the towns to attract gamblers that go to Nevada or elsewhere to play games not allowed in Colorado, such as Baccarat.
Officials in the three towns also say that because of the poor economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is another way for the towns and counties — Gilpin and Teller — to raise additional funds.
“The pandemic and economic shutdown have financially gutted our towns because our local economies are built around hotels, restaurants and tourists who visit because of gaming,” said former Cripple Creek Mayor Bruce Brown. “This measure won’t change things overnight, but it is an important start and could help us get back on our feet.”
When the fall ballot is certified in early September, the proposed propositions and constitutional amendments will be assigned letters and numbers, such as Proposition 1 or Amendment A. The nine other measures on the ballot include:
• Creating a state-run Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program that would be funded by employers and employees and allow workers to apply for paid time off of up to 12 weeks.
• Prohibiting the creation of new government-run enterprises allowed under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights that assess fees that bring in more than $100 million or more in their first five years.
• Repealing a state law that would have Colorado join the National Popular Vote Compact, under which Colorado’s Electoral College votes would be based on the national popular vote for president.
• Increasing tobacco and nicotine taxes by $294 million, which would include all vaping and e-cigarette products, with the money going to public school funding.
• Allowing charitable gaming activities, such as bingos or raffles, to hire managers or operators to run them.
• Repealing the state’s 1982 Gallagher Amendment that determines property tax obligations between residential and commercial property.
• Amending the state’s Constitution to say that only a citizen rather than every citizen is allowed to vote.
• Authorizing the restoration of gray wolves into certain areas of the Western Slope.
• Prohibiting late-term abortions, which is defined as a fetus that is more than 22 weeks old.
• Reducing the state’s income tax rate from the current 4.63% to 4.55%.