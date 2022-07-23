The 10th Circuit Court of Appeal upheld the tossing of a case Monday against former Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis by a California man who claimed his civil rights were violated.
That man, Younes Yassein, alleged that an unnamed sheriff’s deputy and other unidentified law enforcement officers racially profiled him and a companion while the two were driving a rental vehicle on Interstate 70 through the county in 2019.
“Plaintiff alleges they were detained while the officer asked for documents, searched their rental car and a backpack in the trunk, and refused to answer plaintiff’s questions,” federal District Judge Raymond P. Moore wrote in a Dec. 21 ruling dismissing the case, which was done at the recommendation of Magistrate Judge Gordon P. Gallagher.
“Later, two to three cars with four to six other agents arrived. The officer and agents claimed that their dog detected meth, cocaine and heroin on the driver’s belonging,” Moore’s ruling added, citing Yessein’s original allegations. “The officer and agents found $152,000, destroying the rental car in the process. Plaintiff and the driver were then handcuffed, placed in the back of a patrol car, dropped off at a gas station in Fruita, Colorado, and told they were free to go.”
That 2021 ruling, upheld Monday by a three-judge panel of the Denver-based 10th Circuit, dismissed the case on grounds that Lewis himself didn’t participate in the alleged traffic stop, and the lawsuit doesn’t name any other officers who allegedly were involved.
“His threadbare allegations against defendant Lewis are insufficient to establish an affirmative link between him and the alleged violations of plaintiff’s constitutional rights,” Moore wrote. “He has not plausibly alleged any right to relief against defendant Lewis. With respect to the unnamed defendants, plaintiff cannot indefinitely maintain a case against unnamed persons.”
In his appeal, which Yassein filed himself just like he represented himself in the original civil lawsuit, he tried to argue that Lewis’ office didn’t comply with his request in a timely manner for police reports that would have identified the arresting officers.
Lewis’ attorneys said not only was Yassein given those reports, but also said he already had the names of the officers prior to filing his claim.
But because Yassein never amended his complaint to name those officers, the case was tossed. Instead, he filed a motion requesting the trial judge to recuse himself, saying he was biased against him.
“Yassein’s briefs are ‘wholly inadequate to preserve issues for review,’ consisting of ‘little more than attempts to impugn, without basis, the integrity of the district judge,’” 10th Circuit Judge Harris Hartz wrote, citing Moore’s December ruling.
“Construed liberally, his briefs appear to assert only that the district court did not do enough to assist him in obtaining information about the other officers involved in the stop so he could amend his complaint,”
Hartz added in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Jerome Holmes and Carolyn McHugh. “Although he asserts the stop involved four to six officers, he does not explain why he did not amend his complaint to add even the three known parties as defendants or how this existing allegations against Lewis state a claim for relief.”