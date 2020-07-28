For the first time in their lives, 12 Mesa County residents will have the opportunity to vote in the upcoming election, after they were sworn in as U.S. citizens on Monday.
With several countries represented, including Canada, England, Mexico and more, these men and women completed the final step in becoming a U.S. citizen by taking the oath administered by U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher.
“It was fantastic,” Gallagher said. “It felt good after five months to swear in new citizens to see their dreams to become an American are now realized.”
The ceremony was held on the front steps of the Wayne Aspinall Federal Building and was the first to be held in Grand Junction since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Normally, one or two naturalization ceremonies with about 20 new citizens each are held every month. The long hiatus came to a much-needed end on Monday.
“The last ceremony we had was at Fruita Monument (High School) in February,” Gallagher explained. “We’ve been trying to figure out a way to do it socially distanced and wanted to get it rolling again. We modified the ceremony to get it done in a safe and appropriate manner.”
After moving to, living and working in this country, Gallagher said becoming a citizen is a multi-step process that provides an opportunity for folks to choose America as the place they wish to call home.
In his eight years of swearing in new citizens, he’s never had this long a gap between ceremonies. He said the main reason people become citizens is to vote and have a say in how the nation is governed.
Naturalization ceremonies are typically held at local high schools, occasionally at Colorado National Monument and other spots in town every year, but under current health guidelines, Gallagher was unsure when those kinds of ceremonies and gatherings would be allowed to resume.
He hopes to return to schools when it is deemed safe.
“It’s important for students to see what the federal government is doing and what immigration looks like,” he said. “These ceremonies help put a face on immigration for students.”
With a ceremony planned at Grand Junction High School later in the fall, Gallagher said school ceremonies will likely need to be put on hold for the time being.
At Monday’s ceremony Gallagher welcomed the new U.S. citizens with open arms.
“Your decision and determination to become a citizen of the United States during this difficult time in our history is truly symbolic of your commitment to a better future for our country,” Gallagher said in his closing remarks.
Gallagher hoped everyone being sworn-in on Monday would take the responsibilities of being a citizen seriously and go out and vote, volunteer, run for office and engage in democracy in some way.
“Out of the many nations in this world which would have welcomed you as citizens, you have chosen this nation as the place you wish to live your lives,” he told the new citizens.” While we all come from various backgrounds, have different jobs and different roles in society, first and foremost we are all citizens.”