COVID UPDATE: 120 NEW CASES
There have now been 6,172 positive COVID-19 cases in Mesa County, 120 of which were reported in Wednesday’s update from the county health department.
The number of new cases over the last two weeks has dropped below 2,000, an improvement from previous numbers. There have been 1,894 new cases in the past two weeks and a positivity rate of 9.45% during that time.
Hospitalizations remain under 50 with 46 in area facilities, 43 of whom are county residents. The county death toll went unchanged from Tuesday. Yesterday the Mesa County Public Health Department recorded the deaths of three men in their 70s.
— Sentinel staff