A Grand Junction man who fled to Mexico in 2010 after being charged with attempted murder lost a bid to the Colorado Court of Appeals on Thursday to have his sentence reduced or tossed out.
Juan Martinez, 42, wasn’t convicted of attempted murder, but he was found guilty of first-degree assault and vehicular assault, and later deemed a habitual criminal. Because of that, he was handed a 128-year sentence.
All that happened 3½ years after Martinez was involved in an incident in the parking lot of a Grand Junction restaurant, when Martinez ran over two men with his Dodge pickup during an argument, injuring them both.
Despite the appeals court upholding that sentence in 2018, Martinez appealed again, claiming ineffective assistance of counsel.
“Martinez contends that his trial counsel was ineffective for failing to investigate whether surveillance footage of the incident existed. We disagree,” Judge Sueanna Johnson wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Craig Welling and Anthony Navarro.
“The record directly refutes Martinez’s claim that trial counsel acted deficiently,” Johnson added. “Martinez suggests that because the prosecution knew of the surveillance videos from at least one business, (defense) counsel was deficient by not investigating additional nearly businesses. But Martinez’s allegations are conclusory and lack supporting factual allegations.”
Martinez also tried to claim that his court-appointed attorney failed to present eye witnesses who could have exonerated him, but the court wrote that he didn’t provide a list of witness who might have testified on his behalf.
He also argued that his counsel should have offered expert testimony on whether his self-induced intoxication was a reasonable defense for his actions.
“Proper trial preparation may require defense counsel to consult an expert for guidance,” Johnson wrote. “But counsel’s decision not to interview a particular witness, if made in the exercise of reasonable professional judgment, does not constitute ineffective assistance.”
Martinez was brought back to the United States with the aid of FBI agents, who extradited him back to Colorado for trial.
Martinez is serving his sentence in the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility in Ordway.