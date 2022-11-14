Juan Martinez
JUAN MARTINEZ

A Grand Junction man who fled to Mexico in 2010 after being charged with attempted murder lost a bid to the Colorado Court of Appeals on Thursday to have his sentence reduced or tossed out.

Juan Martinez, 42, wasn’t convicted of attempted murder, but he was found guilty of first-degree assault and vehicular assault, and later deemed a habitual criminal. Because of that, he was handed a 128-year sentence.