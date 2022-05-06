An outbreak of disease at a wild horse holding facility in Cañon City has now claimed 129 animals rounded up near the Utah border last year.
Twelve horses have died this week, after 15 deaths over the weekend, all involving horses removed from what the Bureau of Land Management calls the West Douglas herd area west of Colorado Highway 139. An investigation has determined that horses at the facility have contracted an equine influenza virus, a respiratory disease, and a BLM update on Thursday said testing has revealed a bacterial pathogen presence along with the virus.
“Clinical evaluations and further DNA analysis is being completed to identify the strains of bacteria and virus involved in the outbreak,” the BLM said in a daily news release on the situation.
The holding facility currently holds some 2,500 horses, and while most are current for a flu vaccination, the West Douglas horses that have been dying are unvaccinated, have only received one shot or only received their booster shots about 10 days before the outbreak’s start in April. Only West Douglas horses have died in the outbreak.
While Colorado BLM spokesman Steven Hall previously has said BLM policy is for horses to be vaccinated within 30 days of capture, he said this week that isn’t correct. He said they are to undergo other processing within 30 days, including freeze branding and being tested for equine infectious anemia. But an internal BLM memo on animal health care, while providing an annual vaccination schedule for animals in corrals, doesn’t address when initial vaccinations should occur, he said.
“Vaccination is an integral part of the preparation process, of course, but it is done on the advice of the attending veterinarian who may require a delay depending on the condition of the animal(s),” he said.
Asked if a veterinarian required a delay in the vaccination of the West Douglas horses or if there is any more clarity on why horses went so many months without being vaccinated, Hall said no additional information is currently available.
“We will have more info after we conduct an internal review,” he said.
A federal veterinarian has said in a preliminary report that exposure to smoke inhalation during the wildfire that prompted the West Douglas horses’ removal, their unvaccinated or partly vaccinated status, and exposure to extremely dusty conditions in the part of the holding facility where they have been held could be among reasons why they are being so severely affected by the outbreak compared to other horses there.
The BLM last year removed 457 horses from the West Douglas area, which it considers unsuitable for wild horses. It said range conditions there had been made worse by drought and last year’s Oil Springs Fire, which burned some 12,600 acres.
Hall has said COVID-19 complications impacted the vaccination schedule for the West Douglas horses. He also said that as horses were being brought in to the facility last year, the BLM was prioritizing processing horses rounded up last year from the Sand Wash Basin west of Craig because those horses are more popular with the public and the West Douglas ones aren’t as desirable when it comes to being adopted out.
Suzanne Roy, executive director of the American Wild Horse Campaign, said the BLM should be requiring vaccinations within 30 days of horses being removed from the range.
“We see the results here of not having that requirement. The horses are dying. The horses that are dying are the horses that aren’t vaccinated. It’s really a tragedy because many of those deaths would have been preventable if the horses had been vaccinated,” she said.
She said vaccinations are necessary in the confined conditions of the holding facility, and she doesn’t believe there are any BLM veterinary records that would indicate a reason to have delayed vaccinating the West Douglas horses.
”I don’t think they have that but we’ll see,” she said.
The BLM wants to round up more than 1,000 wild horses later this year in the Piceance-East Douglas herd management area east of Colorado Highway 139 and southwest of Meeker, removing 750 from the range and administering fertility control to another 200. Groups including Roy’s have called on the agency to suspend wild horse and burro removal operations due to concerns over how the horses are cared for.
Roy said her group is “looking at all avenues to address the concerns about the pending” Piceance-East Douglas roundup, including legal action, though it prefers not to resort to litigation.
She said the BLM should be putting more money into implementing fertility control measures.
The BLM says the Piceance-East Douglas herd is well above its appropriate management level of 135-235 horses.