After nearly 15 years on the job, Ture Nycum, Fruita’s Parks and Recreation director, is saying goodbye to the Grand Valley.
The next chapter in his career is taking on new challenges as Parks and Recreation director for the city of Durango.
Nycum has been in Fruita for some major developments within the Parks and Recreation Department, including construction of the Fruita Community Center, which Nycum said will be one of the accomplishments he’s most proud of from his time here.
“The community center is 10 years old, so it was one of my first projects to work with the community to develop a community recreation center and determine what the community wanted,” Nycum said. “We were fortunate enough to pass a ballot measure to fund it and build it.”
City Manager Michael Bennett said he was sad to see Nycum go, but happy that he will be moving on to a great opportunity in Durango. He said Nycum has contributed a lot to the Fruita community over the years.
“Parks and recreation is such a big part of the Fruita community’s culture,” Bennett said. “While Ture has been here, during his tenure, we’ve seen the community center passed and constructed and all the programming that stems from that center.”
Adding new programs and expanding the existing programs have been another highlight of his time in Fruita, Nycum said. Through that process, more and more Fruita residents have been able to take advantage of those programs.
“When I got here there were programs, but we were able to grow them a lot,” Nycum said. “We started offering basketball in the Fruita community, soccer in the Fruita community. Prior to that people were going to Grand Junction.”
During that time Nycum said he was able to work with other people and organizations in Fruita and Mesa County as they developed new trails and activities. He said working with people in the community will be one of the things he’ll miss the most.
“Some of the best things outside the programming and the facility development have just been all the partnerships we’ve been able to develop over the years with our local schools, with (Bureau of Land Management), with (Colorado) Parks and Wildlife,” Nycum said. “All those people and organizations have been great to work with.”
Looking ahead, Nycum said he’s excited to take on new challenges in Durango. He said expectations are high and there are a lot of new amenities he hasn’t gotten to work with like the 3,500 acres of open space the city manages, which will make for an exciting challenge.
“Being able to manage a ski hill and an ice hockey rink and an open water area at Lake Nighthorse is going to be fun,” Nycum said. “Those are new things that I haven’t been able to be involved in.”
While Nycum is leaving, Bennett said he has put in place a good path forward for Fruita Parks and Recreation. He’s developed a talented team, Bennett said, and recently completed the Parks, Health, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PHROST) Plan, which lays out parks and recreation priorities for the next decade.
“Ture has a knack for acronyms,” Bennett said. “He’s very creative and he always seems to come up with a good acronym. We have FYI, the Fruita Youth Initiative. That was one he came up with and that’s grown into some great partnerships with the schools here in Fruita.”
Bennett said the city has already started the search for a new Parks and Recreation director. They have advertised the position across the state and nation, and Bennett said he expects a number of highly qualified people to apply.
For Nycum, he’s not quite done with the Fruita community yet. His son, an incoming senior at Fruita Monument High School, will continue to attend school there.
So, he said he will still be back regularly and will keep in contact with people in the Grand Valley.
“It is going to be hard to leave Fruita,” Nycum said.
“I will always bleed a little Fruita blue, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I was able to raise my kids here. It’s definitely going to be hard and bittersweet.”