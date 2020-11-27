After more than 200 cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, Mesa County health officials tallied another 155 on Thanksgiving.
That puts Mesa County at more than 2,200 cases in the past two weeks with a positivity rate of around 10% during that stretch.
The Mesa County Public Health Department also reported on Thursday that 46 are hospitalized, 41 of whom are from Mesa County.
The county data on hospital capacity held steady from Wednesday’s numbers with 60% of beds in use; 68% for staffed Intensive Care Unit beds.
Deaths as a result of COVID-19 remained at 42 though deaths among COVID-19 patients, which includes those who tested positive for the disease but were not determined to have died of it, increased from 53 on Wednesday to 55 in Thursday’s report.
Statewide, 2,957 Coloradans with COVID-19 have died since the pandemic began.
Of those cases, 2,521 of those were attributed directly to the coronavirus.