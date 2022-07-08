A Bureau of Land Management effort to use bait to trap and remove wild horses in southwest Rio Blanco County had resulted in the removal of 18 animals through Wednesday, as the agency continues to move toward the start of helicopter-based operations aimed at reducing the horse population there by hundreds.
The BLM began bait-trap operations for the Piceance-East Douglas herd management area June 16 and continues to tentatively plan to start what it calls drive-trap operations using a helicopter around July 15. The exact date should be clearer after the agency awards a contract for that operation, which it is plans to do today, said agency spokesman Chris Maestas.
He said the BLM will talk to the contractor about things including how quickly it can get to the area, which will affect the date the work begins. He said contractors doing such work are used to quick turnarounds to carry out projects, including getting to locations relatively quickly.
The BLM wants to gather and remove 750 horses from the 190,000-acre herd management area, which extends generally southeast of Rangely to Piceance Creek, west of Meeker. It wants to capture and treat another 200 with temporary fertility controls and then release them back to the herd management area.
The agency says the herd’s population as of last year was nearly 1,400, well above the appropriate management level of 135-235 horses, which considers factors such as forage availability in the area and competing resources such as wildlife and livestock.
The removal operation is opposed by some wild horse activists, and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, had called for a delay, citing concerns over the deaths of wild horses at a holding facility in Cañon City following an equine influenza outbreak this year. About 145 horses removed from west of Colorado Highway 139 southwest of Rangely last year died in that outbreak.
Animals removed during the Piceance-East Douglas roundup are being sent to a holding facility in Utah and will be made available for adoption after being processed.
Through Wednesday, eight stallions, seven mares and three foals had been removed during the bait-trap operation, in which water or food is used to lure horses into corrals, and personnel then close a remotely operated gate to trap them. Numbers for Thursday weren’t expected to be released until late Thursday afternoon or later.
The BLM follows an animal welfare policy for such operations, including when it comes to foals. Maestas said the three captured foals went into the traps with their mothers. They were shipped in the same trailer with all the other horses, including the mothers, though in a separate part of it in back as a safety precaution. Foals are then reunited with their mothers at the holding facility under the policy, which Maestas said also limits how long the foals can be separated from their mothers.
All 18 horses were trapped before the end of June. Maestas said work was suspended over the holiday and heavy rains this week then hindered operations because they flooded the roads used by trapping personnel to access the operation.
“Those roads are not in good shape to begin with,” he said. “Then once they actually get some water out there they turn to almost like a little slip and slide when you have your vehicle out there.”
He said the local BLM was authorized to remove up to 100 horses using the bait operation.
“That would have been the overarching goal if we could have reached that, but we haven’t even come close,” he said.
But he said the agency knew going into the operation that it’s a slow process, based on past bait-trap operations in the area over 20 years or so.
“History tells us it’s very slow and it’s a tedious process with low numbers, and so I would say 18 so far has been pretty good,” he said.