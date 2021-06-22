Incidents throughout history are oftentimes laced with tragedy.
The date September 11 is now seared into our memories as the most tragic day in the history of the United States.
We will never forget the evil circumstances of 9/11/2001.
But there was another tragedy that occurred on Sept. 11, 1971, that many probably have not heard about before.
It occurred on the Western Slope, and it claimed the lives of eight children ages 14 to 17, and one adult.
A recent news release from the 1971 Gunnison High School Football Memorial Foundation recounted the catastrophe that occurred when a school bus filled with high school football players and coaches careened off Monarch Pass on U.S. Highway 50.
The Gunnison High School football team was on its way to Salida for the first game of the season.
Pat Macintosh was on that bus as a high school freshman. He’s now set to retire after spending his entire career with the city of Gunnison as its fleet manager.
Up and over the 11,312-foot pass was part of the 60-mile trip.
Macintosh still remembers that day when that tragedy forever changed many lives and claimed the lives of nine.
“Our lives were changed permanently. There were a lot of good buddies on that bus and that was the last day we ever got to see them,” Macintosh said in the news release.
Whenever there’s a tragedy, the hope is that steps are taken to keep it from ever happening again.
That’s what happened with this deadly bus crash. It led to a number of school bus safety measures over the years.
According to the news release, after the fatal crash, a bus manufacturer began building what was known as the “Gunnison Package” to make buses more safe if a similar incident ever happened again.
Five miles after cresting the summit of Monarch Pass, the bus went out of control and veered U.S. off Highway 50, rolling several times and ending up on its roof.
The bus roof collapsed during the crash.
The tragedy made one thing clear — buses needed to be made safer.
A company — Wayne Body Co. — came up with what they called the “Gunnison Package,” which had twice as many roof and side posts to support the top of the bus, and it added more rivets.
Paul Medina was the School District RE-1J district transportation manager at the time and served on a committee that looked at minimum standards for all school buses in Colorado.
“One of the things we looked at was the integrity of the bus in an accident. That resulted in the ‘load and rack test,’ which would not allow so much inflection in a rollover,” Medina said.
Ultimately, all school buses sold in Colorado had to meet the new specifications.
The other factor in the 1971 crash was that the bus had a manual transmission and regular brakes.
Anyone who has ever been on Monarch Pass or many Colorado highway passes can attest to the steep grade that confronts motorists when heading downhill.
The crash led to safety upgrades including sophisticated devices on buses to help them stop more efficiently, especially on mountain roads.
“(Today’s buses) can stop or be slowed by two different engine retarders. By the parking brake, the automatic transmission, and the regular brakes. We have so many ways to stop a bus going down a pass that were not available 50 years ago,” said Paul Morgan, who oversees Gunnison’s school bus transportation system.
Mcintosh believes the school bus safety innovations introduced after the 1971 accident and the efforts of the 1971 GHS Football Memorial Foundation, will continue to honor the memories of the nine people killed.
The foundation is planning a 50-year commemoration of the tragedy on Sept. 11, 2021.
It was a heart-wrenching accident that rippled through the mountain town and beyond. Life Magazine even chronicled the fatal wreck on its pages.
Today, the eight football jerseys of the young victims and the shirt of the assistant coach who died hang above the trophy case at Gunnison High School.
It’s a reminder of a horrific day on a Colorado mountain pass, a day when all thoughts were on football, but then turned to life and death.
It was a tragedy that gripped a mountain town, but also resonated with anyone and everyone who has ever watched their children climb onto a school bus.
It’s also a reminder that school bus safety is all about the precious cargo that it carries.