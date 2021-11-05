In the past 20 months, lunchtime at Thai Number 9 on North First Street has been hauntingly quiet.
JoJo Barnes has owned the restaurant for more than four years now with her brother, Peter, and sister, Susie Unaboot. They’ve established a solid base of customers, helped by their location close to the heartbeat of Grand Junction.
In March 2020, their dining room fell silent for the same reason as any other restaurant in the United States: the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When COVID started, we were lucky that we didn’t have to close,” JoJo said. “We were still open all the way, but we only did to-go orders. We were lucky that the government offered some help for what was going on here and the city of Grand Junction stayed open for survival during COVID.”
By March of this year, business had seemingly returned to normal. That’s when Thai Number 9, as well as other businesses around the intersection of the Interstate-70 Business Loop, North First Street. and Colorado State Highway 340, were presented with a new obstacle that would affect business for the next year.
Construction began on a reconstruction and realignment project on the intersection in May, budgeted at $13.5 million. Businesses on North First Street near the intersection found themselves far less accessible for drivers, as that section of the street has been, and remains, closed.
Additionally, two months prior, access to those businesses was limited by Xcel Energy relocating a natural gas line on the street in advance of the construction. It took approximately a month and a half for that work to be completed.
“When customers want to come, they don’t know how to find my restaurant because of the detour,” JoJo said. “I still have customers who order to-go, but it still affects us 45-50%.”
Bicycle Outfitters, located next to Thai Number 9, has faced more difficult challenges this year than the construction, mainly supply-chain issues, but the cacophonous cluster of cones surrounding the entire area doesn’t help matters.
“It’s really hard to tell, bottom-line, how it’s affected us,” said Bicycle Outfitters Floor Manager Blaine Rainey. “This year’s been crazy busy with everything that’s been going on and there are other issues going on worldwide and industry-wide with availability of parts and stuff like that.”
Rainey and other business owners around the project are hopeful that its completion, slated for no later than May 2022, will provide more access than ever, making the steady stream of inconveniences worth it.
“It takes a couple extra minutes to get here,” Rainey said. “That does inconvenience just a little bit, but I think in the grander scheme, if things go how they’re supposed to, I think the flow will be better. You can actually turn off of the businesses on the eastbound side to go directly onto First. You don’t have to make a U-turn like you used to have to. I think there’s going to be some good things about it, but it is a bit of a bother, no ifs, ands or buts.”
JoJo’s just looking forward to the day Thai Number 9’s lunch crowd is bustling again soon like it a couple of years ago.
“I still have business every day because the people in Grand Junction are really nice and support what we do because we’re a family here, with my sister and my brother,” JoJo said. “I thank God every day because they support us really good in town ... I hope (the roads) open and we can get more customers to come by and I can do 100% again after the COVID year.”