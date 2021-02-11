Western Colorado 2-1-1 phone lines stayed busy last year with over 12,000 calls received in 2020. It was a 71% increase in call volume from 2019.
“COVID-19 created a situation of uncertainty for a lot of people who found themselves in a situation they had never been in before. 2-1-1 is here to connect people to those resources they most need,” Western Colorado 2-1-1 Manager Christie Higgins said. “On busy days dispatchers will respond to over 100 calls in a shift.”
The Western Colorado 2-1-1 program, which is marked on Feb. 11, was launched as a way to connect people with resources in their community. The free and confidential phone number and website connect residents to essential community information like housing, food, childcare, COVID-19 testing, substance abuse and other needs callers might have.
Higgins said the top three needs that Western Colorado 2-1-1 saw in 2020 were housing, utility assistance and food assistance.
Dialing 2-1-1 will send the caller to a trained information and referral specialist. Using a comprehensive database of local resources, the dispatcher will connect them with what they need.
“We give the caller any info they need: addresses, phone number, information about how to apply for the COVID vaccine,” Higgins said
The 2-1-1 service is designed to be a one-call solution to help cut through the confusion of calling agency after agency to locate the appropriate assistance.
Western Colorado 2-1-1 serves Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Lake, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, San Juan, and San Miguel Counties.
“We’ve worked with our partners to update COVID testing info throughout the year,” Higgins said. “We reached out to our partnering agencies early on in COVID when resources were changing on a daily basis. We made a lot of outbound calls to stay in touch with agencies.”
The call center added three dispatchers in 2020 due to increased call volume. It isn’t the only call center to have busy phone lines due to COVID.
The Grand Junction Regional Communication Center, which receives 9-1-1 calls in the community, reportedly received over 300,000 emergency calls in 2020.
For COVID-related questions, the state’s COVID-19 call center is also available.
The statewide phone line, reached at 1-877-268-2926, has been operating 24 hours a day since it launched on Jan. 25 with a staff of 200 taking calls, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The call center answers questions like “Is the vaccine safe?”, “Where can I get the vaccine?” and “How do I sign up if I don’t have internet?” and is handling an average of 1,715 calls a day. On Monday, the center received 3,346 calls.