Nick Allan and Will Jones are competing for the District D seat on the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education.
Allan, a former teacher, is running on a platform of improving school staffing, including increasing the numbers of certified teachers and support staff in the district.
Jones, an assistant football coach for Central High School, is running as part of a conservative bloc with Andrea Haitz and Angela Lema. He has spoken against teaching critical race theory in D51 schools, and has said he wants to improve transparency in the district.
The Daily Sentinel asked each of the candidates the same five questions. Their answers have been printed below. The answers from District C’s candidates ran Wednesday, and the answers from District E will run Friday.
NICK ALLAN
Age: 29
Occupation: Rural Economic Development Organizer
What public education issue motivated you to run for school board, and how is that issue affecting children in the district?
The issue that made me decide to run was the cuts made to our classroom staff. As a former teacher, I know how difficult it is to manage large class sizes. Large classes hurt students because there is less opportunity for teachers to meet the individual needs of each of their students.
Is there a recent school board decision you’ve disagreed with and, what would you have done instead?
I disagree with the time restrictions placed on public comment. These limits make it harder for the community to voice its concerns. However, there is no place for recent threats of violence, intimidation, or shouting in a public exchange of ideas. Both actions suppress community members from speaking.
What lessons did you learn from the district’s experience with COVID-19 and, if so, how can those lessons be applied moving forward?
Watching our district’s response to COVID-19 reminds me of the importance of communication. Our district was Colorado’s most populous school system to stay open. We should celebrate that. But, I heard from parents that they struggled to understand certain district decisions. We can alleviate the frustration through better communication.
With respect to future bond issues, how should the district best appeal to voters for funding upgrades to aging schools?
As a district, we best appeal to voters by earning their trust. I believe this recent bond has been vetted and deserves our vote. No matter what, earning the community’s trust comes from using money responsibly and improving communication.
The current board has already extended an offer to Dr. Brian Hill to take over as superintendent upon Dr. Sirko’s retirement. Are you confident in that decision and in the direction of the district administration going forward?
I am confident in the board’s decision to hire Dr. Hill. I believe he is committed, qualified, and well equipped to take our district forward. He recognizes and is willing to work on his administration establishing better communication with all of our community.
will jones
Age: Occupation: Youth football director/security officer
What public education issue motivated you to run for school board, and how is that issue affecting children in the district?
I want to get our parents involved with our district. I want to get the political things out of our schools. I want to increase our mental awareness of our children. Create a safe place for our children to learn.
Is there a recent school board decision you’ve disagreed with and, what would you have done instead?
The decision to withhold parent comments or shut them out. I would give them their time. Hear them out.
What lessons did you learn from the district’s experience with COVID-19 and, if so, how can those lessons be applied moving forward?
We need to listen to our parents. We need to come to common ground to keep our teachers and students safe.
With respect to future bond issues, how should the district best appeal to voters for funding upgrades to aging schools?
We need to do as we say and research, come in under budget. Earn the trust of our parents back, make sure we have a maintenance plan, investigate the cost effectiveness of whether to repair or replace.
The current board has already extended an offer to Dr. Brian Hill to take over as superintendent upon Dr. Sirko’s retirement. Are you confident in that decision and in the direction of the district administration going forward?
I respect the decision of the current board and I hope that Dr. Hill has the same goals and beliefs of the board going forward.