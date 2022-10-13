Accompanied by members of the Grand Junction Fire Department and Mesa County Sheriff’s personnel, Bruce Charter, left, and Len Ladue are escorted to their Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., to visit the Vietnam War Memorial.
Bruce Charter, left, and Len Ladue, right, will leave for Denver this morning to catch a flight to D.C. Ladue, a U.S. Marine in the Vietnam War, said he also plans to visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial and WWII Memorial while he is in Washington.
Len Ladue, left, and Bruce Charter stand with a Grand Junction Fire Department truck before leaving for an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., from Grand Junction, Colo., on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Staff Photo
Len Ladue speaks with the media before leaving for an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., from Grand Junction, Colo., on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
Vietnam War veterans Bruce Charter, left, and Len Ladue, right, prepare to embark Wednesday on their trip for an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., which leaves Denver this morning.
A pair of Vietnam veterans embarked on a journey from Grand Junction to Washington D.C. on Wednesday morning to visit the memorial of the war they fought in.
Len Ladue and Bruce Charters are two of 55 Vietnam War veterans who will be visiting the nation’s capital this week.
Honor Flight, a nonprofit that takes U.S. war veterans to “see the memorials of the respective war they fought,” organized the trip for Ladue and Charters. They will be among 53 other veterans from Colorado, who will be in Washington D.C. until Sunday.
“Bruce is very excited for this trip,” said Connie Charters, Bruce Charters’ wife. “I think he’s looking forward to seeing the names of his friends that died on the wall of the memorial.”
Ladue and Charters were escorted down Interstate 70 to Aspen by a fire truck and ambulance from Grand Junction Fire Department Station 2 and a deputy from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
The two men will leave for Denver this morning to catch a flight to D.C.
Of the veterans going on the trip, three are veterans of World War II, including a 93-year-old woman.
Charters was drafted into the Vietnam War right out of high school. He spent three years in the war-torn Southeast Asian country, getting infected with malaria twice, but not being shot once, much to the relief of his wife.
For Ladue, it was his two older brothers, also veterans who served in Vietnam, that inspired him to enlist.
According to Ladue, his oldest brother was a Marine in Vietnam, and his other brother was an U.S. Army officer in Vietnam who was injured during the Tet Offensive of 1968.
Ladue joined the Marine Corps in 1969 and would first arrived in Vietnam on Valentine’s Day of 1970.
“I suppose I wanted to get revenge for them hurting my brother,” Ladue recalled.
Not enough is done to help veterans, Ladue believes, but the Veterans Burn Pits Exposure Recognition Act of 2021 is a step by Congress in the right direction.
“As we go to war, to fight, and to possibly get injured or killed, we as a country need to understand that there are consequences to that, and those consequences are often lifelong for veterans,” Ladue said. “We haven’t as a country done a very good job of recognizing that.”
Ladue explained that he feels it is far too hard for the government and health care providers to acknowledge that veterans need help.
“Veterans often die, not by enemy fire, but from what they’re exposed to in a war zone,” Ladue said.
Charters had Agent Orange dumped on him while in Vietnam which, according to his wife, has caused health issues for him, though he is “doing good now.”
“Veterans are patriotic. They want to go and defend the country. When they come back, they feel they have another battle to fight. Why is it so hard for veterans to convince our doctors or the VA that they need help?” Ladue said.
“You come back from war and are expected to put on this face. It isn’t uncommon for veterans to turn to alcohol or drugs, mostly because it’s hard to get the help they need anywhere else.”
Although Ladue believes the country could do far better when it comes to providing veterans with tangible help, and despite Charters coming off a recent shoulder replacement, both men are looking forward to their visit to D.C.
“Some friends were saying that the Korean War Veterans Memorial and WWII Memorial are both spectacular, that they give you some food for thought, so I’m excited to see those,” Ladue said. “The Vietnam Veteran Memorial is very emotional and moving, not only to Vietnam veterans, but all the veterans that see it. I hope it reminds everyone else that there has to be a better way, that we can do better.”