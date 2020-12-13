A woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s are the latest Mesa County residents to die of COVID-19.

The deaths were announced in Saturday’s report from Mesa County Public Health. That brings to 62 the number of people to die of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Including cases where COVID-19 was not ruled the cause of death, 83 Mesa County residents with COVID-19 have died.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports 3,871 people with COVID-19 have died.

Mesa County also reports 52 hospitalizations related to the coronavirus, 44 being Mesa County residents. According to the county’s hospital data, about two-thirds of beds are being used and around 77% of intensive care unit beds.

Deaths in the U.S. have climbed to almost 2,260 per day on average, about equal to the peak seen in mid-April, when the New York City area was under siege. New cases are running at about 195,000 a day, based on a two-week rolling average, a 16% increase from the day before Thanksgiving, according to an AP analysis.

The virus could still be incubating in someone who was exposed while traveling home the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

