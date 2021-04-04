A Friday-night shooting on Iowa Avenue in Palisade sent one man to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
In a press release, the Palisade Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting where they found the 20-year-old victim, who had been shot in the lower torso.
The assailant had fled the scene and law enforcement officials from Palisade and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office were still looking for the shooter Saturday.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Sgt. Jesse Stanford of the Palisade Police Department at (970) 464-5601 ext. 6208 or email at jstanford@townofpalisade.org.