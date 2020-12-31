Nothing in politics is harder to do than defeat an incumbent in an election, except one thing: Defeating an incumbent in a primary race.
That’s exactly what Rifle restaurant owner Lauren Boebert did in 2020, making her one of the biggest stories of the year.
Against all odds and with very little campaign donations at the time, the political neophyte who had never run for elected office before, defeated longtime U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the GOP primary back in June. And she did so not by a little, but by a lot.
Boebert won her race against Tipton by 10 percentage points, calling him a RINO (Republican in name only) during the campaign, even though he had an endorsement from President Donald Trump and voted for the president’s agenda about 94% of the time.
She later went on to defeat her Democratic challenger, Diane Mitsch Bush, by about half that much, 5.5 percentage points in the November election, calling her a socialist even though her legislative record doesn’t support that claim.
Both Tipton and Mitsch Bush have extensive experience in elected office, Tipton serving 10 years in Congress and two in the Colorado House, and Mitsch Bush in the statehouse for two terms and as a Routt County commissioner for six years.
And Boebert did all that during a pandemic, when candidates and voters didn’t interact all that often.
Boebert’s win in the June primary instantly earned her national fame that not only translated into voters in the expansive 3rd Congressional District, but campaign cash from around the country. About 95% of the nearly $2.8 million she raised throughout the campaign came in after she won the June primary.
Since the November election, the 33-year-old mother of four has been the same lightning rod for conservative values and the Second Amendment that she had been during the primary and general election campaigns.
She also has continued to be at the center of controversies, most of which have been over her continued support of Trump. Like the president, Boebert has repeatedly denounced the results of November’s election as a stolen election for the president.
Boebert has said she would be among those who will protest the Electoral College results when they are to be certified before the new Congress on Jan. 6, calling on voters in six battleground states to pressure their legislatures to withdraw their states’ certification of the results that named Democrat Joe Biden the 46th president.
“We need THE PEOPLE to put pressure on AZ, GA, PA, NV, WI, MI state legislatures to rescind their certifications,” the district’s first congresswoman posted on Twitter last week. “Then we need THE PEOPLE to put pressure on their Senators and Congressmen to object on the 6th.”
Boebert, however, displayed a misunderstanding of how the electoral process works, posting a message on Twitter on Dec. 14, the day the Electoral College met in statehouses across the nation, that read: “How is this America? Democrat electors are allowed in to vote but Republicans are not allowed? We are seeing totalitarianism take shape in front of our eyes.”
Less than an hour later, Boebert deleted that message, but not before numerous people pointed out that only Democratic electors could vote in Colorado because Biden won the state’s popular vote. Colorado, like most states, has a winner-take-all system, meaning whomever wins the most votes gets all of that state’s electoral votes.
Before entering the race for Congress one year ago, Boebert was a leader in helping Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese collect enough signatures to put Proposition 113 on the fall ballot, a measure that ended up failing that called for Colorado not to be included in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, an agreement to allocate all of a state’s electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote nationwide.
Boebert also raised eyebrows with her first post-election campaign finance filing to the Federal Election Commission showing that she had been reimbursed $21,199 for mileage during the final weeks of the campaign, nearly twice as much as Tipton ever claimed in his 10 years in office combined.
When Boebert entered the congressional race last year, she said her goal was to be known as the conservative version of New York’s U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and her “squad” of Democratic cohorts, a group of four congresswomen first elected in 2018 that included U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.
But while Boebert has maintained her high presence on Twitter, she was not included among the newly minted GOP “squad,” a group of four newly elected Republican women in the U.S. House. That group, which calls itself the Republican “Force,” is positioning itself as the conservative counterweight to the Democratic “squad,” according to a POLITICO article this week.
Boebert also earned more ire from her detractors three days before Christmas when she questioned how much a vaccine for the coronavirus would help, tweeting “If the vaccine is successful, will the survival rate go from 99% to 99.8%?” That tweet prompted complaints that Boebert was making fun of the nearly 320,000 people who had died from the virus at that point.
Still, Boebert continues to earn praise from her many supporters, particularly when she tweets about gun rights or against Democrats.
“I’ve always heard to ‘speak softly and carry a big stick.’ I prefer to speak loudly and carry a Glock,” she wrote to her 336,000 Twitter followers earlier this month. “Newsflash: I’m not here to make a career for myself. I’m here to save our country from socialists.”