Ballots for the November 2021 election have left the Mesa County Clerk’s office and are on their way to voters.
On the ballot are three school board seats in Mesa County Valley School District 51, a bond to rebuild Grand Junction High School, a number of state and county measures, plus ballot issues in De Beque and the Plateau Valley School District.
The candidates for the District C School Board Seat are incumbent Trish Mahre, Andrea Haitz and Austin DeWitt.
In District D, the candidates are Nick Allan and Will Jones, and in District E the candidates are Angela Lema and David Combs.
The Daily Sentinel will have candidate questionnaires available for viewing online starting Monday, and candidate profiles will be published in the newspaper later next week, with the District C candidates Wednesday, District D candidates Thursday and District E candidates Friday.
The bond issue is for a $115 million project to reconstruct the aging Grand Junction High School building.
The ballot also includes three statewide measures: Amendment 78 to restrict how the governor and attorney general can spend so-called custodial money, Proposition 119 to increase retail marijuana taxes to fund tutoring programs for students in low-income families, and Proposition 120 to lower property tax rates.
The ballot also includes Measure 1A by the Mesa County Board of Commissioners to impose a new excise tax on the first sale or transfer of unprocessed retail marijuana, 1B to allow the county to opt out of a state law to provide telecommunications services, and 1C to allow for the permitting of optional premises cultivation operation licenses for marijuana cultivating, manufacturing and testing of marijuana products.
Additionally, the ballot includes Measure 2A to allow the town of De Beque to increase excise taxes on unprocessed retail marijuana, 4A to allow the Plateau Valley School District to increase its debt to fund a new K-12 school.
Ballots must be returned by mail or at eight drop box locations throughout the county. Ballots must be received by the clerk’s office by 7 p.m. Nov. 2.
Voters can also vote in person at one of the county’s three Voter Service and Polling Centers.
Polling locations at Dinosaur Journey Museum, Mesa County Central Services and the Palisade Community Center will open Oct. 25, and an additional polling location at Colorado Mesa University will open Nov. 1. Ballot drop box locations are at Mesa County Central Services, the Palisade Community Center, Colorado Mesa University, the Mesa County Fairgrounds, the Department of Human Services, the Grand Valley Transit West Transfer Facility, the Clifton Department of Motor Vehicles office and the Fruita Civic Center.
Those who are not registered to vote can do so at govotecolorado.gov through Oct. 25, and at one of the county’s Voter Service and Polling Centers after that.