Grand Junction firefighter Jonathan Badger prepares to leave on a call. The bulk of the Grand Junction Fire Department service calls are medical calls, but the department did respond to 344 fires in 2021.
Scott Crabtree
GJFD Jonathan Badger firefighter/emt and paramedic Daniel Giner-Gomez leave on a call for a diabetic emergency.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
GJFD public info officer Ellis Thompson-Ellis checking supplies.
The Grand Junction Fire Department’s 2021 was marked by growth, both in infrastructure and calls for service, according to the department’s recently released annual report.
Grand Junction Fire Chief Ken Watkins said the main thing for his department in the past few years has been growth.
“When the First Responder Tax was passed by voters in 2019, the department had 132 employees and five fire stations. By 2025, we will have grown significantly in personnel and will provide service from eight fire stations,” a letter from Watkins included in the report stated.
The report outlined steps taken in 2021 to add the new fire stations, which included purchasing the land for Fire Station 8, which will be located at 441 31 Road. Fire Station 6, located at 729 27 Road, was completed in 2020 and Fire Station 7, which will be located near 23 Road and U.S. 6&50, will be built after station 8.
GJFD also recently completed the building of a new Fire Station 3, located on 25½ Road.
Fire Station 3 had been the oldest station in the department at 47 years, Watkins said, so, although it wasn’t funded by the first responder tax, it needed to be rebuilt.
The land for the new Fire Station 3 was acquired in a swap deal with Mesa County Valley School District 51. The old station will be turned into a parking lot for the Kronkright Sports Complex.
“It was a good trade-off, the partnership with the school district,” Watkins said.
The new fire stations have resulted in an increased focus on recruiting and training new firefighters to staff them, Watkins said.
“What goes with fire stations is people to put in them,” Watkins said.
The fall 2021 academy class, which is described in the report, consisted of 13 graduates.
The academy involved 17 weeks of physical training, classroom work, firefighting scenarios and equipment training, followed by three weeks of EMS and hazmat training.
“From wearing full bunker gear in 90-degree temperatures or completing push-ups in thirty-mile-per-hour winds, the recruits worked every day to earn their place with GJFD,” the report states.
The class of 2021 also donated a Sept. 11 memorial, which now resides in front of the fire department’s administration building.
GJFD responded to 19,744 total incidents last year.
The bulk of GJFD’s service calls are medical calls, but GJFD did respond to 344 fires in 2021, compared to 352 fires in 2020 and 285 fires in 2019.
Watkins said the department’s number of EMS calls has steadily increased each year since GJFD began ambulance service in 2006. The lone exception to that is 2019 to 2020. In 2021, GJFD responded to 15,943 EMS calls. In 2020, GJFD responded to 13,407 EMS calls and in 2019 GJFD responded to 13,574 EMS calls.
According to the report:
Station 1, located at 620 Pitkin Ave., responded to 3,308 incidents in 2021. Station 2, located at 2835 Patterson Road, responded to 5,734 incidents; station 3 responded to 4,076 incidents; station 4, located at 2884 B½Road, responded to 2,346 incidents; station 5, located at 2155 S Broadway, responded to 1,079 incidents; and station 6 2,406 incidents.
Capt. Gareth Parks and firefighter/paramedic Tyler Glassman were named the department’s employees of the year for 2021.