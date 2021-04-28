After years of seeing Spring Clean-Up piles, you start to notice trends.
When Trent Prall began overseeing the annual Grand Junction program in 2018, “it was the year of the commodes,” said the public works director who has worked for the city in various capacities since 1995.
People must have become frustrated in the months leading up to 2018’s Spring Clean-Up with the poor quality of contractor-grade porcelain thrones and kicked them to the curb in favor of something that would actually flush, he said.
The item he noticed the most in 2021 was … “barbecues. It seems like everyone was upgrading their barbecues. Maybe they wore them out during COVID,” Prall said.
Spring Clean-Up, which began April 5 in residential areas north of North Avenue, ended one day early as crews hauled off the last pile south of North Avenue on April 15.
During Spring Clean-Up, 10 crews of four workers picked up curbside piles using front loaders and placed the items in dump rucks that then went to several transfer sites the public works department set up around the city this year.
The waste transported by the dump trucks was transferred into 40-cubic-yard roll-off containers that were then filled and hauled to the Mesa County Landfill.
There was 2,200 tons of waste collected, enough to fill 440 of those containers, according to the city of Grand Junction.
“I really thought we would have a lot more green waste from the October storms,” Prall said. But the amount of branches, clippings and other yard waste was about the same as in other years.
“We still continue to see a lot of mattresses. This is something we aren’t able to take,” he said.
Mattresses and box springs were added to Spring Clean-Up’s list of prohibited items in 2020. That list includes cell phones, televisions, refrigerators, tires, Freon, oil, brick and concrete rubble and many other things. The list of prohibited items can be viewed at gjcity.org/260/Prohibited-Items.
Another thing Prall noticed this year were the many residents who were at the curb just after a crew finished loading up the pile in front of their house.
Residents would start to sweep up any remaining debris and although they were told a street sweeper would be long shortly, they would say, “Oh, no, I just really appreciate you guys,” Prall said. “It’s pretty sweet.”